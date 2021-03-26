'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4 To Star John Waters In Special Appearance

American comedy-drama series Marvellous Mrs. Maisel has become a huge hit since it premiered in 2017. The show released its third season in 2019. The cast and crew of this show are currently filming its fourth season and music-awaited season. Surprisingly, an addition to the existing cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 has been made. American filmmaker and actor John Waters has been taken aboard the upcoming season of this show.

John Waters in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4

According to an exclusive report by Variety, John Waters will make a guest appearance on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's upcoming season. The details of his character have been kept under wraps as of now. The filming of the upcoming season has begun in New York already. The coronavirus pandemic had halted its production as well. As restrictions were eased, the filming of season four resumed as well.

John Waters' movies

Waters is popularly known for his performances in 'Til Death Do Us Part, Sweet and Lowdown, Seed of Chucky and Suburban Gothic. He also has written films like Polyester, Cry-Baby, Cecil B. Demented and Pecker. John has also penned a book titled Mr. Know-It-All: The Tarnished Wisdom of a Filth Elder.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's latest season updates

This period comedy-drama show is created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, who has previously created Gilmore Girls and Bunheads. It has three seasons so far chronicles the life of Midge Maisel. Midge is a natural comic. Her sense of humour suits people of all ages and she is loved on the stage by the audience. After her husband Joel cheats on her, she decides to give her comic career a shot and she gets really successful. She is managed by Susie Myerson, an angry young woman who fought the fictional comic stalwart Sophie Lenon for her. Midge's career gets a boost when is asked to open for the wonderful singer Shy Baldwin but in one of her opening acts for Shy, she ends up revealing many details about him that were not to be revealed. This causes her to be fired from Shy's tour and it breaks her heart. Fans of the show have several questions in their minds about Midge's future as a comic. One will have to hold their horses and know what will happen to Midge only after the fourth season.

