The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel fans are currently all set for season 4 of the hit show, which will premiere on February 18 on Amazon Prime Video. The Rachel Brosnahan-starrer is all about Miriam "Midge" Maisel and her career as a stand-up comedian while being a mother, daughter and employee. The trailer of the upcoming season was recently released and sees the actor work hard to get to the top.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 release date

Season 4 of the much-loved show will release on February 18 on Amazon Prime Video and will see Midge's continue to struggle as a comedian. However, she seems to step before the mic with an edgier attitude and is determined to say what is on her mind. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 trailer sees her strive for creative freedom and also focuses on her determination to be the best in the business. She can be heard saying, "You know what's great about me? It's when I'm me." The short clip also hints at Midge repairing her relationship with her father and fans can't wait to see what life has in store for her.

Watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 trailer here

What happened in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel so far?

The finale of season 3 of the popular show saw Midge face a major setback in her career as she was fired from singer Shy Baldwin’s tour. This came after her hit performance, in which one of her jokes did not sit well with the singer and his manager. It is probable this incident that pushes her to want to say what's on her mind and be able to make jokes about whatever she wishes, as she says in the season four trailer.

The cast of the show recently enjoyed skating together and pictures of what was called 'Maisel Skate Night' were uploaded online. The pictures featured Michael Zegen, who plays Joel Maisel, Tony Shalhoub, Midge's dad Abe, Stephanie Hsu, Joel's new girlfriend, Mei Lin, Midge's manager Susie, played by Alex Borstein and many others. The caption by the show's official Instagram account read, "Nothing beats ice skating at @bryantparknyc… until the Maisel cast shows up. ⛸ Thanks to everyone who came out to Maisel Skate Night!"

