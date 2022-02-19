'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4 Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Script And Cast

The hit show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is back with its latest season. The show's fourth season premiered on February 18, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video. The Rachel Brosnahan starter revolves around Miriam "Midge" Maisel, who tries to make her career as a stand-up comedian while being a mother, daughter and employee.

The makers released only the first two episodes of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 4 and are following the trend of releasing episodes every week. Soon after the new season premiered on the OTT giant, it became the talk of the town. Many netizens shared their reviews on the first two episodes of the show's new season. Here is how Twitter users are reacting to the show.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Ep 1 & 2 Twitter review

The micro-blogging platform, Twitter, is filled with a plethora of users sharing their reviews about the new season of the show. While every user had a different perspective about the show, they had common thoughts on the Ferris wheel scene. A Twitter user wrote, "So happy to see The Marvelous Mrs Maisel back again. This season is just as wonderful as the previous ones - the Ferris wheel scene in episode 1 was pure perfection." Many others agreed with the viewers in the comment section.

So happy to see The Marvelous Mrs Maisel back again. This season is just as wonderful as the previous ones - the Ferris wheel scene in episode 1 was pure perfection. ✔️ #amazonprime #mrsmaisel — Tracy (@tracyj456) February 18, 2022

Another one lauded Rachel Brosnahan for her acting skills. The user penned, "@MaiselTV wooow!!! Season 4 is killing it out the gate. That Ferris wheel scene OMG!!! I can’t wait to see how the season unfolds!" "@RachelBros you go girl!!! Best writing, best cast- thank you and goodnight!" she added. A user quipped, "On another note, Marvelous Mrs Maisel came out too and I enjoyed just as much :^) good Friday!" Here's how others reacted to the show.

@MaiselTV wooow!!! Season 4 is killing it out the gate. That Ferris wheel scene OMG!!! I can’t wait to to see how the season unfolds! @RachelBros you go girl!!! Best writing, best cast- thank you and goodnight! #MrsMaisel #loveit — Kimberly Jo Howard (@kjhowardca) February 18, 2022

On another note

Marvelous Mrs Maisel came out too and I enjoyed just as much :^) good friday! — MADARTSXIII (@MadArtsXIII) February 19, 2022

I feel like Marvelous Mrs. Maisel moves at a 100 miles an hour, but everyone is so on point. I can't think of another show like it. — D (@suckatsports) February 19, 2022

So glad to have the new season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.



The dialogue in that first episode was amazing. The Ferris Wheel scene should go into a Hall of Fame for TV writing. — Sean Patrick Little (@WiscoWriterGuy) February 19, 2022

More about The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been entertaining fans for the past three seasons. The show follows Miriam Maisel aka Midge, played by Rachel Broshanan, and is set against the backdrop of the late 1950s in New York. After being cheated on by her husband, Mrs Maisel begins her quest to become the best stand-up comedian with the help of her friend Susie Myerson, played by Alex Borstein. The show's next two episodes will release on February 25, 2022.

