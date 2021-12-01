Last Updated:

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Teaser Out: Midge All Set To Shake Things Up In Her Career

The first teaser of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's season four showcases Miriam Maisel and her manager Susie taking the stand-up comedy stint to newer heights.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MAISELTV


The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is back with its fourth instalment, with Miriam 'Midge' Maisel looking forward to honing her act and taking her career a notch higher. The first teaser from the Amazon Prime show follows Miriam Maisel's journey from Season 3, where she discovered that her touring stint with Shy (Leroy McClain) was overwhelming while coming to terms with a big lesson about the show business. 

The fourth season's teaser is set in the 1960s and focuses on a conversation between Miriam Maisel and her manager Susie about getting her stand-up career back on track. Maisel quips, “You know what’s great about me? It’s when I’m me,” and further announces that she does not want to be an opening act anymore. “No more opening act gigs. I will only do gigs where I can say what I want.” When Susie tells her that it's not how business functions, Miriam declares that they should  "change the business.” 

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel teaser, premiere date revealed 

Taking to their Instagram handle, the show's official page unveiled the minute-long clip and wrote, "Ready or not, here she comes. Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres February 18 on @amazonprimevideo[sic]." Take a look. 

READ | Rachel Brosnahan to star in Walter Hill's upcoming western 'Dead For A Dollar'

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, the latest instalment also features guest appearances from Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia, John Waters, and Jason Alexander. The show has amassed immense popularity and won 20 Emmy Awards, including that for the Outstanding Comedy series. 

READ | 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' season 4 to star John Waters in special appearance

More about The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The series follows a New York housewife Miriam Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) who discovers her talent as a stand-up comedian after her husband leaves her for his secretary. It also stars Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron and Jane Lynch in pivotal roles. The series' critical acclaim knows no bounds and has been awarded the Golden Globe Award, Primetime Emmy Award, PGA Award, WGA Award, and Peabody Award under major categories. 

READ | Milo Ventimiglia joins the cast of 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' season 4

The fourth season, which has faced multiple postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be released on February 18, 2022, via Amazon Prime. It will air over four weeks with two episodes dropping every week on Friday. 

READ | The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ropes in Kelly Bishop for season 4 of the show

(Image: Instagram/@MaiselTV)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Miriam Maisel, Amazon Prime
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com