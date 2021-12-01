‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Teaser Out: Midge All Set To Shake Things Up In Her Career

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is back with its fourth instalment, with Miriam 'Midge' Maisel looking forward to honing her act and taking her career a notch higher. The first teaser from the Amazon Prime show follows Miriam Maisel's journey from Season 3, where she discovered that her touring stint with Shy (Leroy McClain) was overwhelming while coming to terms with a big lesson about the show business.

The fourth season's teaser is set in the 1960s and focuses on a conversation between Miriam Maisel and her manager Susie about getting her stand-up career back on track. Maisel quips, “You know what’s great about me? It’s when I’m me,” and further announces that she does not want to be an opening act anymore. “No more opening act gigs. I will only do gigs where I can say what I want.” When Susie tells her that it's not how business functions, Miriam declares that they should "change the business.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel teaser, premiere date revealed

Taking to their Instagram handle, the show's official page unveiled the minute-long clip and wrote, "Ready or not, here she comes. Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres February 18 on @amazonprimevideo[sic]." Take a look.

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, the latest instalment also features guest appearances from Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia, John Waters, and Jason Alexander. The show has amassed immense popularity and won 20 Emmy Awards, including that for the Outstanding Comedy series.

More about The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The series follows a New York housewife Miriam Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) who discovers her talent as a stand-up comedian after her husband leaves her for his secretary. It also stars Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron and Jane Lynch in pivotal roles. The series' critical acclaim knows no bounds and has been awarded the Golden Globe Award, Primetime Emmy Award, PGA Award, WGA Award, and Peabody Award under major categories.

The fourth season, which has faced multiple postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be released on February 18, 2022, via Amazon Prime. It will air over four weeks with two episodes dropping every week on Friday.

(Image: Instagram/@MaiselTV)