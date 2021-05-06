The Marvels: All You Need To Know About The Plot Of The All-female-led Avengers-like Movie

Marvel Studios, the creator of the eponymous Marvel Cinematic Universe, quite recently revealed that the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel movie will be called “The Marvels”. The film, for the first time in the history of the MCU, will see an all-female-led team of three going up against the antagonists of the film. Not too long ago, the synopsis of the upcoming “cosmic adventure” was revealed by Marvel on their website, which provides clarity regarding the path that the director of the film, Nia DaCosta, will take the film on.

The Marvels’ Synopsis revealed by Marvel Studios:

The official synopsis of the film, as released by Marvel on their website, reads, “Marvel Studios’ The Marvels will feature Brie Larson returning to the role of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers.” This part clearly implies that this film will be frontlined by Brie Larson’s Avenger character. In addition to the same, the synopsis reads that she will be joined by Teyonah Parris, who was first introduced as an adult Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision. The final part of the synopsis reads that the film will essentially focus on the adventures of a superhero trio, complete with the inclusion of Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel in the upcoming Disney+ series of the same name. The film was teased in the finale of WandaVision, through a scene involving Parris’ Monica Rambeau and a Skrull, who points up in the sky, indicating that someone who is living amongst the Skrulls is waiting to meet the adult Rambeau.

What can one expect from The Marvels?:

Additionally, given the fact that for the bulk of the period that Rambeau’s mother was ill, Carol Devers was absent and unable to be with her old friend, it is speculated that one of the sub-plots of The Marvels will focus on the complicated history between Rambeau and Danvers. However, details regarding The Marvels plot, as one has come to expect from Marvel Studios, are kept under wraps. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available. As far as The Marvels release date is concerned, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 11th, 2022. More details regarding The Marvels cast and The Marvels plot will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

