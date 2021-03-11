‘The Masked Singer’ Premiere Recap: Who All Performed In The Season Premiere?

The Masked Singer has returned with an all-new season that premiered on March 10th this year. The previous season of the show, season 4, ended with Sun winning the Golden Mask trophy and when she removed her mask it was revealed that behind the mask, it was LeAnn Rimes, a former child singer. Now that the fifth season of The Masked Singer has arrived, here is a recap from the premiere of the top-secret singing competition.

Premise of The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer is a top-secret singing competition in which celebrities face off against one another while clad in elaborate head to toe costumes in order to conceal their identities. With every performance, the host, panellists, audience, viewers and other contestants are left guessing who the singer is behind the mask. The singers are often seen attempting to throw off the crowd but it is also seen that keen observers pick up on tiny clues and are able to figure out who the celebrity behind the mask is. Each week, a singer is eliminated and then it is revealed who the celebrity was behind the mask.

Masked singer premiere recap