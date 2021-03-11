‘The Masked Singer’ Premiere Recap: Who All Performed In The Season Premiere?

The Masked Singer has returned with an all-new season that premiered on March 10th this year. The previous season of the show, season 4, ended with Sun winning the Golden Mask trophy and when she removed her mask it was revealed that behind the mask, it was LeAnn Rimes, a former child singer. Now that the fifth season of The Masked Singer has arrived, here is a recap from the premiere of the top-secret singing competition.
Premise of The Masked Singer
The Masked Singer is a top-secret singing competition in which celebrities face off against one another while clad in elaborate head to toe costumes in order to conceal their identities. With every performance, the host, panellists, audience, viewers and other contestants are left guessing who the singer is behind the mask. The singers are often seen attempting to throw off the crowd but it is also seen that keen observers pick up on tiny clues and are able to figure out who the celebrity behind the mask is. Each week, a singer is eliminated and then it is revealed who the celebrity was behind the mask.
Masked singer premiere recap
- In the premiere of the fifth season, Niecy Nash is seen hosting the show. She is a temporary host as Nick Cannon was diagnosed with COVID 19. Nick Cannon has hosted the show in 2019 and is likely to return after tests COVID negative.
- This year, the show features 10 all-new secret celebrities who have been divided into two groups.
- The first group is called Group A, which consists of Raccoon, Robopine, Russian Dolls, Seashell and Snail.
- Each of them took the stage on Wednesday night in front of panellists.
- Masked singer season 5 panellists consist of Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger.
- Russian Doll took the stage and started to sing Man in the Mirror. He has a fantastic voice but then another Russian Doll is revealed standing behind him another voice. Apparently, this will be a duo and they gave an entertaining performance.
- Then the next contest is dressed as a snail. He has acted, directed, produced, recorded albums and graced the Oscar stage. snail masked singer sang You Make My Dreams by Hall & Oats.
- Next contestant is the Seashell who sang Listen to your Heart by Roxette.
- Another contestant is dressed as the Raccoon. Raccoon masked singer sang the Wild Things by The Troggs
- The last performance of the episode was given by Porcupine. He sang Never Too Much by Luther Vandross.
