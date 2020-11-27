'The Masked Singer' Reveals Identity Of The Broccoli In Latest Episode

The latest episode of The Masked Singer unveiled the identity of the Broccoli. The Masked Singer's Broccoli got eliminated in this week's episode and the singer behind the mask was revealed. Read on to know what incidents unfolded in episode 9 of The Masked Singer Season 4 and what The Broccoli had to say about him being eliminated from the singing reality show.

Who is Broccoli on the Masked Singer?

According to a report by Variety, the latest episode from the hit singing show, The Masked Singer unveiled another one of its contestants, which is the Broccoli. Paul Anka was the man behind the mask and was the latest singer to leave the show. The Thanksgiving episode saw Paul Anka being thankful for his time on the show, as he was unmasked. Anka said The Masked Singer was the perfect way for him to perform during the COVID-19 pandemic, and also take a break from recording his latest album, which he’s currently producing for release next year.

Paul, in an interview with Variety, revealed that he was locked up during the covid-19 pandemic and couldn't socialize or get out from his studio. He talked to his son, girlfriend and his staff members to decide that he should go out there to perform and that it would be a lot of fun. Paul Anka on the Masked Singer talked about the show and stated that it is a very close-knit community and that there was a lot of diversity in who they guessed to be behind the masks, from Bill Murray to Wayne Newton. Paul further revealed that he only suspected Robin, one of the panellists, would figure out his voice as he didn't make a lot of changes in his voice but added movements to his performances.

Robin Thicke was the only one who guessed the identity of the Broccoli correctly. He knew it was Paul Anka behind the mask because as fellow Canadians in entertainment, Anka and Thicke already knew each other. Nicole Scherzinger guessed Wayne Newton, Ken Jeong thought it was Ringo Starr, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg’s guess was Neil Sedaka and guest panelist Jay Pharoah guessed Paul Simon.

Image Credits: The Masked Singer Official Instagram Account

