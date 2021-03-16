'The Masked Singer' Season 5 Spoilers: Everything We Know About The Secret Characters So F

The Masked Singer is a highly popular American show where celebrities face off against each other in elaborate costumes to hide their identity. They participate in a singing competition and try to hide their real-life identities at the same time. Read on for The Masked Singer Season 5 spoilers:

The Masked Singer Season 5 Spoilers

The first episode of The Masked Singer has already aired on March 10 and the second episode will be coming out tomorrow on March 17. A lot of information has been revealed about the contestants of this season. Let's take a look at possible spoilers and the potential The Masked Singer Season 5 reveals. Here's everything we know about the contestants so far.

The celebrity contestants have collectively won a total of 26 grammy awards.

They have released a total of nine multi-platinum singles.

The contestants have four Oscar nominations among themselves.

The singers have made three Super Bowl appearances and set two World Records.

There are going to be Wild Card celebrity contestants who could appear in any episode and face off versus the existing candidates.

Who Were the Contestants in The First Episode?

The first episode of the show had performances from the following characters. As of now, no one knows the real identities of the characters from the first episode. As the episodes go on, information about celebrities identities will slowly be revealed as they get eliminated each week. Here are all the characters who appeared in the first episode.

The Russian Doll

Seashell

Racoon

Snail

Robopine

About The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer is a highly popular American singing TV show with a twist. The show is hosted by Nick Cannon and guest host Niecy Nash. The panellists and judges of The Masked Singer include Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. The concept of the show is unlike any other reality TV singing competition.

A number of well-known celebrities are the contestants in the show but they come up to the stage dressed in elaborately ridiculous costumes and do their singing performances. Nobody knows the identities of these celebrities under their guises and judge have to guess their real identity.

The audience, the judges and live viewers are all always guessing who the celebrity under the disguises. The celebrities have to give their best performances to advance to the next stage and not get eliminated and fool the audience and judges. Each week, one of the singers is eliminated and their identities are revealed.