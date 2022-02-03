The Masked Singer Season 7: Why Did Robin Thicke And Ken Jeong Walk Off The Show?

The reality TV show The Masked Singer has often fallen into controversies in the past. The show is popular for its unique concept as popular celebrities walk on stage in funny head-to-toe costumes and perform to enthrall the audience. When a celebrity is eliminated, they have to reveal their face.

While the show will not air for another month, it has already invited some controversy as Deadline recently reported judges Ken Jeong And Robin Thicke initially walked off the stage during the seventh season. Here is what happened on the show.

Why did Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke leave the show?

As per the latest report by Deadline, the revelation of a celebrity contestant's identity made Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke leave the show. The celebrity unmasked was the former New York mayor and controversial Republican politician Rudy Giuliani. Rudy Giuliani is most recently remembered for his part in encouraging a coup against the elected US president on January 6, 2021. In order to protest against Giuliani's participation as a contestant on The Masked Singer Season 7, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke walked off the show.

While the two judges left the stage, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger reportedly remained seated to proceed with the usual process when a contestant is unmasked. The reports about how Nick Cannon, the host of the show, reacted to the same are also doing the round on the Internet. However, Jeong and Thicke reportedly returned to the show's stage.

As per Variety, Fox has refused to comment on the controversy and maintain their policy against confirming leaks and spoilers. The episode that will see Giuliani's reveal will be allegedly aired in March. Giuliani was also a close affiliate of former US President Donald Trump and also worked as his personal lawyer.

The Masked Singer's previous controversy

This is not the first time that the reality show has become the talk of the town and fallen into controversy. In the month of March 2020, the show saw the unmasking of former governor of Alaska and Republican Party politician Sarah Palin wearing the costume of a bear.

The show's seventh season is scheduled for its premiere on March 9, 2022, on Fox. The theme of this season is The Good, the Bad, and the Cuddle. The costumes will justify the three descriptors.

