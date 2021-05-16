'The Me You Can't See' A 'passionate Project' For Prince Harry, Gives 'great Satisfaction'

After the controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry is once again joining hands with the veteran TV show host for a new series. Titled The Me You Can’t See, both are producing the venture that is set to delve into mental health issues. Prince Harry is looking at the show as his ‘passion project.’

Prince Harry on The Me You Can’t See

As per reports, Prince Harry feels extremely 'passionate' about the project, and that working on it has given him 'great satisfaction' because mental health was an issue he also struggled with. As a part of the initiative, he will be traveling to Los Angeles and San Fransico while maintaining all safety guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He had also had said in a statement about the announcement of the venture, “The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels — and is — very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty."

The 36-year-old had earlier shared that people might be born in different environments and different lives, so they were exposed to different experiences, and that this shared experience was that all of us were human.

The Me You Can’t See is being co-created and executive produced by Prince Happy and Oprah after their controversial interview two months ago, when the former and Meghan Markle shared sensational details of the alleged trouble that they faced because of the Royals.

He is going to open up on his own mental health issues. The multi-part documentary that airs on Apple TV+ will also feature segments from pop star Lady Gaga, among others. The show is streaming on May 21.

The project is among the many streaming deals that the couple has signed, since breaking away from the Royals in 2020 and moving to California. This includes collaborations with Netflix and Spotify and Meghan voicing for a Disney+ show

Prince Harry and Meghan are expecting a baby girl, due in in the summer, their second child after son Archie.

