'The Midnight Club': Netflix Unveils Spine-chilling Teaser, Premiere Date Of Horror Series

Netflix recently dropped the teaser of its upcoming horror series The Midnight Club, giving a sneak peek into the terminally ill young adults navigating their way in the Rotterdam Home. Created by Mike Flanagan of The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass fame, the upcoming show follows the group as they form a 'Midnight Club' to tell each other horror stories.

They make a pact that the first person among them to die will take the responsibility to communicate with the group from beyond the grave. So when a member actually passes away, strange occurrences begin at the hospice. The teaser runs through for a minute with an eerie vibe, further giving a glimpse into the hooded, enigmatic figure haunting the group.

Netflix drops spine-chilling teaser of The Midnight Club

Dropping the teaser on YouTube, makers mentioned in the caption, "To those before. To those after. To us now. And to those beyond. Seen or unseen. Here but not here." The clip introduces the ensemble cast with spooky imagery playing in the backdrop. As they get together, a frightening figure appears over them. Take a look.

Flanagan is the showrunner and executive producer of the series with Trevor Macy. The Midnight Club will be premiering on Netflix on October 7, 2022.

The cast includes Heather Langenkamp, Zach Gilford, Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan, Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, William Chris Sumpter and Sauriyan Sapkota.

In their description of the series, Netflix mentioned, "At a manor with a mysterious history, the 8 members of the Midnight Club meet each night at midnight to tell sinister stories – and to look for signs of the supernatural from the beyond. Based on the beloved Christopher Pike book series, and brought to life by the creators of The Haunting of Hill House."

