'The Mismatched' Cast Talks About Most Difficult Scene To Shoot, Shares Funniest Memories

The Mismatched cast in general and Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf, in particular, have received a lot of love for their performance on the show. After the blinding success of the first part of the show, the team is gearing up to start shooting for season two. To start the process of Season 2, the Mismatched cast appeared for a talk session on the audio-only portal called ClubHouse which is used to connect artists and aspiring actors from all over the world.

The Mismatched cast talk difficult and funny scene

When the Mismatched cast was asked about the scene which was the toughest for them to shoot, they all came up with different answers. Taaruk Raina said,

“The bathroom scene where Anmol falls down in the girl's bathroom was really difficult for me to shoot. At that moment I realised how difficult even the simplest of tasks is for a differently-abled person. Then going out on the basketball field and tell everyone why I was late was also really difficult. Also, the scene when I am really mean to Prajakta was also really hard because I could see the hatred in Prajakta’s eyes for me.

Prajakta added,

“Yes that scene was really hard for me too as Taaruk went off-script and said things I was not really prepared to hear. Also, the scene when I make my entry, not because the scene was very difficult, but because I was so nervous.

Rohit Saraf responded to the question by saying,

“It was more the logistics that made things hard. Most of the time we were shooting it was really freezing cold and still we had to continue and do a romantic scene while getting wet in the rain”.

When asked about the funniest to shoot, Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf, along with the rest of the cast said it was the scene when Dimple throws coffee on Rishi. Rohit Saraf shared,

“the coffee scene was really funny and difficult because no matter what we did, Prajakta kept throwing coffee up my nose. It was cold coffee and after a point of time, I got a headache from all the caffeine straight to the brain. It was equal parts funny and irritating. It took us so long to get it right that the rest of the cast even left the set.”

