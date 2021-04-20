'The Office' Actor Rainn Wilson All Set To Appear On 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'

Hollywood actor Rainn Wilson is all set to appear on the latest episode of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. The actor, widely known for his role of Dwight Schrute in The Office, shared the promo of the episode on his Instagram. The promo gives viewers a sneak into Rainn Wilson's adventures in the wild.

Rainn Wilson on Into The Wild with Bear Grylls

Over the years, various celebs like Zac Efron, Courtney Cox, Rajinikanth have appeared on the adventure-seeking reality show. Bear Grylls' latest guest on the show was none other than actor Rainn Wilson. The actor took to his Instagram and shared the promo with his fans and followers. The promo starts of with Bear Grylls introducing the guest. While introducing Rainn Wilson, the host says that his next guest is "someone who can turn any office into a party" referring to Wilson's character in the show The Office. As the promo moves forward, the actor is seen struggling in various different scenes. Rainn says that he is just "a suburban middle-aged dad" and said that this was totally out of his comfort zone. In another scene, the actor is heard saying that he did not expect this to be his hard.

Rainn had an assumption that the celebs just had to pretend it was hard. Towards the end of the promo, the actor is seen nude running out of a pond and saying that he is giving up and searches for his trailer. The Office actor is also heard saying that "this was a total nightmare".

Fans react to the promo of Rainn Wilson's appearance on Into The Wild with Bear Grylls

Fans quickly reacted to the promo shared by Rainn Wilson and filled the comment section with hilarious messages. One fan commented that it would be really funny if Steve Carrell, Rainn's co-star from the show The Office, would come out of the bushes just before the actor ate some questionable berries. Another fan commented that two of their favourite human beings had joined forces. Most of the fans commented that they were really excited and couldn't wait to watch the episode.

Source: Rainn Wilson's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.