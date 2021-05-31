'The Office': Jenna Fischer On 'sexist' Criticism Of Pam, Says She 'noticed A Lot Of Hate'

The Office is one of the most popular sitcoms all over the world that enjoys a massive fandom. Jenna Fischer in The Office played the role of Pam. Her love angle with Jim is still talked about by millions of fans. During the latest episode of The Office Ladies podcast that Jenna Fischer hosts with another co-star from the show Angela Kinsey, Jenna talked about how some fans were not happy with Pam’s decision to move to New York City for attending art school. She shared her views on the criticism Pam received on this decision and called it sexist.

Jenna Fischer calls criticism for Pam as 'sexist'

Jenna Fischer as Pam is still loved by millions of fans. However, a lot of fans were not happy with Pam’s decision of moving to New York. Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey who played Angela Martin were breaking down one of The Office's episodes, Weight Loss, Part 2 from season 5. During this, Angela Kinsey shared that viewers were ‘fired up’ as Pam was laughing with her new friends while Jim Halpert was missing her badly. "People were not happy with Pam when this episode aired, I remember," added Angela Kinsey. Reacting to this, Jenna Fischer who played Pam said, “I just want to say that when Pam went to art school for only three months when she was not yet married and didn't have children, people came down real hard on her because of Jim's feelings,”

Jenna Fischer further highlighted the time from season 9 when Jim took big steps to chase his own dreams. At that time too Pam was the one who was criticised. She shared, “Then, when Jim invested in a business without telling Pam, and left his family, and left Pam alone to care for their two children while he chased his dreams, people came down on Pam again for not being supportive enough of Jim," She added, “So in both of these instances I just want to say I noticed a lot of hate for Pam. Do I want to call it sexist? I do.” Jenna Fischer then asked Angela Kinsey, “Pam faced a lot of scrutiny as a character I think because she was a woman, right?"

Jenna Fischer in The Office

The audience still remembers Jenna Fischer as Pam in The Office. She had previously shared on An Oral History of The Office that fans have a hard time believing that she and John Krasinki who played Jim Halpert are not together in real life. "I don't know how to explain it, because it's a little bit like telling kids there's no Santa," she added. In real life, John Krasinki is married to actor Emily Blunt since 2010 while Jenna Fischer married writer and director Lee Kirk in the same year.

Image: Jenna Fischer's Instagram

