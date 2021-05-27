'The Office': Jenna Fischer Reveals Jim's Proposal To Pam Cost A Quarter-million Dollars

The Office is known for its hilarious jokes and is regarded as one of the best shows on television. The lovebirds of the show Jim and Pam are always trending due to their amazing chemistry. Recently, Jenna Fischer aka Pam revealed something interesting about the show.

Jenna Fischer reveals Jim's proposal to Pam on The Office cost six figures!

In the latest episode of Jenna and Angela’s podcast called The Office Ladies, Jenna brought up some hidden facts about the episode in which Jim proposed to Pam. Jenna gave a backstory on how the tender moment between her and John Krasinski happened at the gas station and how the idea came up to the makers' mind. She said, “so first of all, I just want you guys to know that Greg (showrunner) spoke with us about this. He said that he really wanted Jim's proposal to Pam to be in the season premiere. He thought, number one- that would be unexpected. You usually end seasons with proposals." Jenna Fischer added that Greg Daniels choose the gas station purposely which was set between Scranton and New York to add an unexpected twist. More to the point, she added, “He said he also wanted to throw people off by having it in a very ordinary location. So, he wanted to feel special, but he also wanted it to feel like Jim made the decision without a whole lot of planning.”

Furthermore, Jenna Fischer reveals, “The self-serve locale was based on ones the showrunner saw as a child, but instead of using something already in existence, the team behind the show built their own gas station set in nine days "in the parking lot of a Best Buy.” Jenna Fischer also added that if one re-watches the scene, they might notice cars speeding past Pam, which wasn’t put up by editors in post-production but was made only for the scene. She even revealed that the makers built a four-lane race track around the gas station and set up the camera on the other side of the raceway.

Jenna then revealed that this particular scene was the most expensive shot of the show and this 52 seconds scene cost around $250,000. Towards the end, Angela Kinsey even revealed an interesting fact and said that she got to know that the area was a toxic waste site. Fischer reacted to this information and said, “Jim and Pam, our beloved 'Jam' got engaged at a former toxic waste dump," she said. "I mean, yikes!"

IMAGE: STILL FROM THE OFFICE

