'The Office': Popular Sitcom Gets Its Saudi Arabian Version 'Al Maktab'; Know All About It

After almost a decade since its last season, the popular sitcom The Office is getting its remake in Saudi Arabia. According to Variety, BBC and MCC Studios are collaborating on the Arabic redo of the Golden Globe award-winning comedy show, which starred Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer and B. J. Novak in pivotal roles.

Titled Al Maktab, the Saudi version is being headlined by Saleh Abuamrh of Road Trip fame. She will take on the role of Malik Al-Tuwaifi, the company's 'self-absorbed yet loveable boss', with the comedy shifting from a paper merchant to a courier services company. Others like Fahad Albutairi, Nawaf Alshobaili, Saad Aziz, Adhwa Fahad, Razan Mansour, Reem Busati, and Hisham Hawsawi will also be joining the cast of Al Maktab.

The Office gets its Saudi Arabian version Al Maktab

Renowned Egyptian filmmaker Hisham Fathi will be helming the project, with Ryad-based AFLAM Productions’ Shadi Mcdad bankrolling it. The filming is all set to commence in June. The twenty-episode show will be airing on MBC’s linear TV channels, while the Shahid VIP streaming platform will stream it later this year.

BBC Studios' André Renaud mentioned in a statement, "Although office working may look slightly different for many of us in 2022, the familiarity of these well-observed characters as they navigate petty rivalries, moments of friendship and humour, and a boss that sometimes makes a fool of themselves, still rings just as true."

He hoped for the Middle East and the Gulf audience to shower love on the show, similar to how they did it with David Brent in the U.K. over two decades ago. Meanwhile, MBC Studios' general manager expressed her excitement about the project, adding how it has been 'reimagined for Middle Eastern and Gulf audiences for the very first time'. She concluded, "It’s definitely one for the history books!"

Ever since its inception by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, The Office has been remade into Canadian, Chilean, French, Indian and Polish editions. The latest agreement between BBC Studios and MBC comes as the 12th international adaptation of The Office. Among other recognitions, it was named one of the 100 greatest television shows of all time by Rolling Stone.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @THEOFFICE)