'The Patrick Star Show' Release Date: Know About The New 'Spongebob Squarepants' Spinoff

SpongeBob SquarePants is one of the popular American animated TV show that airs on the Nickelodeon channel. The TV series is created by marine science educator and animator Stephen Hillenburg. The show chronicles the adventures of Spongebob and his aquatic friends in a fictional underwater city called Bikini Bottom in the Pacific Ocean. The animated TV series had recently announced its spin-off, based on its character Patrick Star titled, The Patrick Star Show. Read on to know more about The Patrick Star Show release date.

The Patrick Star Show release date

According to a Variety report, in mid-2020, the spin-off series called The Patrick Star Show was ordered for 13 episodes. Recently, on March 4, 2021, the makers of the show took to social media to the details of its release. It was announced that the Patrick Star TV series release date has been slated for the summer of 2021. The show will first air on Nickelodeon after which it will also be available on the Paramount+ OTT platform.

The viewers of the show will witness new characters from SpongeBob's world on Patrick Star. This includes Squidina, who is his 8-year-old sister, Bunny and Cecil, who are Patrick's parents, as well as GrandPat, who is Patrick's grandpa.

Actor Tom Wilson would be voicing for the role of Patrick's father, while Cree Summer will voice his mother. Actor Jill Talley will voice Squidina Star, while Dana Snyder will provide voiceover for the part of GrandPat. Spongebob Squarepants first premiered in 1999. It is the Nickelodeon channel's longest-running animated series and has been playing on TV for the last 17 years.

Spongebob Squarepants spinoff's release

Spongebob Squarepants spinoff's release details came a few days ago via the makers of the show on social media. The show will focus on a young version of Patrick Star, who will be seen hosting the tv show. Bill Fagerbakke, who has been voicing the character of pink starfish, will play the title role in the spin-off as well. A few days ago, another spin-off series called Kamp Koral was released on the Paramount Plus streaming platform.

