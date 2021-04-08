'The Powerpuff Girls' Fans Go Gaga After Seeing 1st Pics From The Live-action Adaption Set

On April 7, 2021, fans got to see Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault transform into their superhero avatars: Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup. The first pictures of the trio shooting The CW’s live-action series adaption of the hit series, Powerpuff Girls surfaced on the internet on Wednesday. Fans took to their respective Twitter handle to express their excitement over the photos.

The Powerpuff Girls live-action cast pictures trend on the Internet

A fan shared the picture and wrote that ‘the show is about to do real, real numbers’. Another one wrote, “I’m honestly not sure how I feel about the CW Powerpuff Girls’ outfits”, as it looks ‘cute for a cosplay or smth but for the actual show?’. Several fans defended their outfits and asked what do they expect the Powerpuff Girls’ costumes to look like. The fan continued to explain that they aren’t ‘regular superheroes who wear flashy costumes and that ‘this is literally what the Powerpuff Girls’ wear’.

im honestly not sure how i feel about the cw powerpuff girls outfits because it looks cute for a cosplay or smth but for the actual show? — Ù‹ana â§— (@widowsgranger) April 8, 2021

How??? What do you expect the powerpuff girl costumes to look?? They aren’t regular superheroes who wear flashy costumes. This is literally what the powerpuff girls wear... pic.twitter.com/duP7xvwtYo — Tyler #istandwithrayfisher (@kryptonian_cafe) April 7, 2021

since they’re now filming the powerpuff live action lets just take a minute to appreciate the real powerpuff girls <3 pic.twitter.com/9QJaJdS6vZ — stacie â™¡ (@toniblossoms) April 7, 2021

Mfs at CW looked at that one episode of Powerpuff Girls and went "Yeah what if we can adapt this in real life?" pic.twitter.com/ZzIUDPwOMX — Spider Kaiju (@Spiders_Might) April 7, 2021

The CW PowerPuff Girls might not be so bad after all pic.twitter.com/Q7OCPgv9Nv — CBMHorny (@CBMHorny) April 7, 2021

In the pictures, Yana (Buttercup), Chloe (Blossom) and Dove (Bubbles) can be seen shooting on the driveway of a fancy house (similar to the white mansion that the animated characters lived in), located in Atlanta, Georgia. The pictures show them donning their Powerpuff Girls cast costumes with green, pink and blue colours. According to Hollywood life, Donald Faison, who is popular for his role in Scrubs and Clueless, was also at the filming location in order to play Professor Utonium, aka the Powerpuff Girls’ dad and creator. According to the report, Chloe, also got to flaunt her Chemical X-given powers. At a point, the actor also shot taking off the flying scenes with the help of a waist harness and stunt contraption.

In an interview with the outlet in November 2020, EG Daily, who lent her voice for the character of Buttercup, stated that she is ‘looking forward to The CW’s take on the classic cartoon’. She said that she thinks the classic cartoon series is a ‘cult classic cartoon’ and that it was ‘such a blast to do that show’. She said that to her, the Powerpuff Girls reboot is ‘just an extension of more of something great that people love’. She said that ‘they’re superheroes fighting to keep the world’s good place’. She concluded that ‘it is a great message’.