'The Powerpuff Girls' Live-action Series Pilot In Works; Here's All You Need To Know

The Powerpuff Girls live-action series has finally received a pilot order. The CW Network has ordered a total of three pilot series and one straight to series project. Back in 2020, it was rumoured that The Powerpuff Girls live-action series is in works. But now, it has finally been confirmed. Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship’s superhero drama series titled Naomi has also received a green signal from the network. Find out more details about this story below.

The Powerpuff Girls live-action series gets a green signal

The Powerpuff Girls is one of the most iconic animated shows to have ever aired on Cartoon Network. The show revolved around three young girls with superpowers, who fight evil. Back in 2020, Variety reported that the live-action series based on the animated show might be in development. Now, the latest report has confirmed that a live-action pilot of the show has been ordered.

According to the report, The Powerpuff Girls live-action series will present the kid superheroes being in their 20s. They resent their childhood being lost due to their superpowers. But now, that the world is in danger once again, will the girls reunite and fight evil? The live-action series will be written and executive produced by Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody. Greg Berlanti, David Madden, Sarah Schechter, and Erika Kennair will also be executive producers of the show.

Apart from The Powerpuff Girls live-action series, CW has also ordered two other pilot series and a straight to series project. Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship’s Naomi is one of the pilot series ordered. Naomi is based on the comic book of the same name.

The second pilot is an untitled project by Claire Rothrock and Ryann Weir and will be a religious dramedy. This untitled project will revolve around two nuns. One of them being a true devotee while the second one is yet to take her final vows. The two soon meet and become each other’s confidante and embark on the journey of understanding spirituality while being millennials.

The straight-to-series order has been given to The 4400. The show will revolve around a group of marginalized communities that vanished from the planet a hundred years ago. But now they are back, without a trace of memory about what happened to them. Their arrival causes a stir and now the government has begun investigating their chances of being a potential threat or why are they back for good.

