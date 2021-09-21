'The Queen's Gambit' Makers Clear The Air On Whether Series Will Return For A 2nd Season

Netflix's miniseries The Queen's Gambit had a great run at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards over the weekend. The much-loved limited series The Queen’s Gambit took home 11 Emmys, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. After the success of the series, fans had one major question in mind, will there be a season two? The makers of the series answered the question and said that show would not be returning for a second season.

The Queen's Gambit is a coming-of-age period drama miniseries based on Walter Tevis's 1983 novel of the same name. The title refers to the "Queen's Gambit", a chess opening. The Netflix original was written and directed by Scott Frank, who co-created it with Allan Scott. The plot of the story begins in the mid-1950s and proceeding into the 1960s and follows the life of Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy), an orphaned chess prodigy on her rise to the top of the chess world while struggling with drug and alcohol dependency.

Executive producers Scott Frank and William Holberg and said that they had no plans for season two of the limited series. Frank told Deadline, "I feel like we told the story we wanted to tell, and I worry — let me put it differently — I’m terrified that if we try to tell more, we would ruin what we’ve already told." However Frank and Holberg long with star Anya Taylor-Joy, guaranteed that they will be working together on another project. The trio said the crew became like family, and certainly they will find another story to bring to life.

The Queen's Gambit is one of Netflix's most-watched scripted miniseries and made it to Netflix's top show in 63 countries. Apart from winning eleven Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The series also won two Golden Globe Awards: Best Limited Series or Television Film and Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film for Taylor-Joy. She also won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie.

