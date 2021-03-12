'The Queen's Gambit' Star Anya Taylor-Joy Reveals She Related To Beth's 'loneliness'

The Queen’s Gambit has received a massive response on Netflix, making it one of the most popular shows on the streaming giant. Anya Taylor-Joy has gained a lot of success and fame for her role as Beth Harmon, who is an aspiring chess player. The actor has recently opened up about her experience of playing this role in her interview with Variety and made some interesting revelations about it. She has described how she could relate strongly with her character, especially the part which shows Beth struggling with loneliness.

Anya Taylor-Joy on connecting with Beth’s “loneliness”

After having received fair recognition for her acting in the last few years, Anya has finally got her breakthrough success in The Queen’s Gambit. Her accurate portrayal of the role has attracted many viewers to the series from all over the world. The actor has finally opened up about her journey playing this character. Like many actors do, she has revealed that she connected very strongly with her character. She said that she could feel Beth through her “whole body”. She also revealed that she felt familiar with the character after having read only a few of her lines.

She then revealed that the thing that she related to most with her character, is the feeling of “incoherent loneliness” that she goes through at the beginning of the series. Anya also said that she believed that she “could tell the story right” and is extremely “protective” of her character.

The story of Beth is that of an orphan who is a chess prodigy, who goes on to struggle with drug addiction due to her loneliness. This series eventually went on to become Netflix’s most-watched scripted miniseries, within just four weeks of its release.

Apart from The Queen’s Gambit, Anya Taylor-Joy was also seen in the last season of another popular Netflix series, Peaky Blinders. She has played the negative role of Gina Gray in the show. Some of her other popular works include The Witch, Here Are the Young Men, Radioactive, The Miniaturist and many more. The Queen’s Gambit will be returning with a second season as well.