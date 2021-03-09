'The Queen's Gambit' To Be Adapted Into A Stage Musical; Read Details

The Queen's Gambit on Netflix is a popular drama miniseries that released last year. Following the success, the show will now be turned into a stage musical. The production company Level Forward has acquired theatrical stage rights to Walter Tevis' 1983 book of the same name on which the series is based.

The Queen's Gambit musical

According to ANI, Level Forward CEO Adrienne Becker and producer Julia Dunetz said in a statement, "It is a privilege for Level Forward to lead the charge of bringing The Queen's Gambit to the stage through the beloved and enduring craft of musical theatre.” They further said, "Told through a brave and fresh point of view, audiences are already sharing in the friendship and fortitude of the story's inspiring women who energize and sustain Beth Harmon's journey and ultimate triumph. The story is a siren call amidst our contemporary struggles for gender and racial equity, and we're looking forward to moving the project forward.”

Walter's other novels The Hustler and The Man Who Fell to Earth were adapted into films and the latter was also adapted into a stage show. Level Forward has produced popular shows like Jagged Little Pill and the revival of Oklahoma! The company has not announced a creative team or casting details for the upcoming project yet.

About The Queen's Gambit on Netflix

The Queen's Gambit had released on Netflix on October 23, 2020. It is a seven-episode Netflix limited series based on Walter’s novel which combines his real-life experiences playing chess with fictional characters. The show is set in the 1950s and 60s. The Queen's Gambit cast includes actor Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead, who plays the role of an orphan and chess prodigy, determined to break into the male-dominated world of competitive chess. As a child, she was force-fed pills at her orphanage, leaving her with a drug addiction that complicates her ascent to world-class chess champion.

The Queen's Gambit reviews

The series became Netflix's most-viewed scripted limited series, garnering more than 62 million viewers in its first month. The show has won two Golden Globe Awards and two Critics Choice Awards. The IMDb rating of The Queen's Gambit is 8.6 out of 10.

(With inputs from ANI)