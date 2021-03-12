The Queen's Gambit's Success Triggers A Rise In The Sales Of Chessboards In Spain

Rechapados Ferrer, a Spain-based family-run chessboard making business, has shared that their sales have gone up several folds post the unprecedented success of the Anya Taylor-Joy-starrer Netflix miniseries, The Queen's Gambit. As reported by Firstpost, David Ferrer, who is currently at the helm of the chess board-making establishment based out of La Garriga, Barcelona, has revealed that the Spain chessboard maker has been trying his best to keep up with the demand that soared during the initial months of the worldwide coronavirus lockdown. As per Ferrer, his family-run business has already received an order for 40,000 chessboards alone this year, whereas historically they have only been able to produce 20,000 pieces annually. All in all, Ferrer, 30, attributes the soaring demand to the renewed interest in board games during the months of the coronavirus lockdown and the latest addition to the list of Netflix's runaway successes.

About The Queen's Gambit

The Queen's Gambit is about the life of an orphan chess prodigy, Beth Harmon. In the miniseries, it is observed that Beth is trying to overcome her alcohol dependency while simultaneously striving to become the greatest chess player in the world. 23rd October is when streaming giant Netflix observed The Queen's Gambit's release. All episodes of the miniseries, which currently has a rating of 8.6 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

The Queen's Gambit cast

In addition to Anya Taylor-Joy, the list of The Queen's Gambit cast includes the likes of Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Harry Melling, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Marielle Heller and Marcin DorociÅ„ski, amongst others. Several real-life chess champions were even involved with the series in the capacities of actors and consultants, amongst others. Post The Queen's Gambit's release, the cast members received appreciation for their respective performances from all across the globe.

In other news, Level Forward CEO Adrienne Becker and producer Julia Dunetz, as per a report on ANI, said that they will be adapting the aforementioned miniseries into a musical. On the subject of the same, the producers were quoted saying that they intend on spreading the message of gender and racial equity, much like the miniseries itself. More details regarding the upcoming musical will be shared with the readers as and when made available.