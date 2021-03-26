'The Quintessential Quintuplets' Season 3 Release Date: When Is New Season Coming Out?

The Quintessential Quintuplets is all set to get a third season, and the news recently came out soon after the second season ended. The news was shared on the official Twitter handle of the anime, on March 25, 2021. Read along to know more about the upcoming season and the show.

The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 3 Release Date

The Quintessential Quintuplets aired for the first time on January 10, 2019, after it was announced on August 8, 2018, and the first season ended on March 28, 2019. The second season has ended on March 26, 2021, after it aired its last and 12th episode of the season. And without any delays, the makers have already decided to renew the show for a third season, and this was shared by the official Twitter handle of the show.

The tweet that is originally written in Japanese apparently translated to “Thanks to everyone's support. The sequel to "The Quintessential Quintessential" has been finalised. Stay tuned for more details”.

Here’s the tweet

More about the show

The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 first aired on January 8, 2021, and was produced by Bibury Animation while the first season of the anime was backed by Tezuka Productions. The first season was helmed by Satoshi Kuwabara and had Keiichiro Ochi as its writer. The latter also came back to write the second season, with a new director on-board which was Kaori. The makers announced the third season on the very same day when season 2 concluded, however, they did not reveal any other details like the format or the medium yet.

The second season of the show was set to premiere in October 2020 but had to be pushed ahead following the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and hence came out in January 2021. Japan is currently facing the third wave of the virus, but the production companies have started functioning in the ‘new – normal’ phase and it is not expected to hamper the production of the third season. The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 3 release date is expected to be sometime in 2022.

Promo Courtesy: 5Hanayome_anime's Twitter