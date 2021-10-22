'The Real Housewives' Fame Teresa Giudice Gets Engaged To Beau Luis Ruelas

Teresa Giudice of The Real Housewives of New Jersey fame and beau Luis "Louie" Ruelas are engaged. As per People, Ruelas proposed to his girlfriend earlier this week during a romantic getaway in Greece, using an elaborate setup of sparklers, candles, flowers, a musician as well as a fireworks show. The businessman got down on one knee in front of an illuminated “Marry Me” sign, asking Teresa to be his wife.

According to People sources, the 'absolutely exquisite' proposal left Teresa extremely surprised, but she immediately said yes. The duo was joined by Giudice's longtime friend and former co-star Dina Manzo and her husband Dave Cantin, who partied with them till 5 am in the morning. They enjoyed lobster, sea bass and sipped champagne at their resort's restaurant.

The proposal comes a year after the two sparked dating rumours in November 2020, just two months after Teresa and her ex-husband Joe finalized their divorce. Making her relationship with Luis Instagram official the following month, she wrote," The BEST thing that came out of 2020," She also hinted at the possibility of marrying Luis Ruelas during her stint on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen earlier this year. The star seemed sure about their impending nuptials and stated that she really felt like Luis was her soulmate.

However, Guidice remained tight-lipped about her relationship on the recent instalment of the Real Housewives, only mentioning that the two met while vacationing on the Jersey Shore. The couple finally declared their love publically when Luis made an appearance on Bravo during the season 11 finale in May.

Marking their one year anniversary in July, Teresa shared a loved up picture, and wrote," You take great care and consideration in everything you do. You have shown my girls so much love, I adore you. I admire your incredible parenting & your work ethic, and the passion you put into everything you do. You have made me smile every single day for the last year and I love you today and all of my tomorrows."

Meanwhile, Guidice shares daughters Gia Gabriella, Milania and Audriana with her ex-husband.

