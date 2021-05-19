The Resident Showrunner Talks About The Season 5 Changes & Big Moments From Season Finale

The Resident is an American medical drama series. Season 4 of the popular show concluded recently on an interesting note. The medical drama focused on making the doctors and medical staff look like heroes amid the pandemic. The series has been renewed for a fifth season which will bring several new changes in the plot of the show. In a recent interview with etonline.com, co-showrunner Peter Elkoff talked about the biggest moments in the season 4 finale and the highly anticipated The Resident season 5.

The Resident showrunner talks about the finale's biggest moments and upcoming season 5

During his interaction, Peter Elkoff shared that the medical drama will be undergoing major shifts in season 5 and it will focus on corruption in the medical field, for which The Resident is known. He mentioned that the decision about this was taken very early. As they were coming up with the fourth season, the makers decided that the recent season will focus on telling stories not about the corruption part in the medical industry but instead they will tell some relevant stories and make the doctors heroes in whatever way they needed to be. He also added that he and other producers are proud of the finale.

Peter Elkoff talked about the storyline of certain characters too. He added, that Chestnut won’t be a big presence in season 5 but he will return to wrap up his arc. Nic and Conrad welcomed their bundle of joy. Elkoff said that they are going to throw a couple of curveballs at them in The Resident season 5. The baby is going to be an important part of the fifth season and there are no more health scares. Talking about the Chastain Park Memorial Hospital, he shared that the next chapter in season 5 will come feature both the good and the bad of the pharma story.

The Resident season 5 will feature a new bad element added to the showrunner. He did not reveal many details about what it is going to be but he said that it is going to be really cool. Peter Elkoff further mentioned that when the audience tunes in to watch the premiere episode of season 5 there are going to be a lot of surprises and also a couple of oh my god moments that will significantly determine the course of the season. Season 5 will consist of 23 The Resident episodes and will have several terrific new characters. The Resident cast features several talented actors like Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Bruce Greenwood, Moran Atias among others.

Image: The Resident Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.