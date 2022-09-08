The entire cast of Amazon’s adaptation of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power recently raised their voice against racist abuse and harassment that they have been receiving since they began working on the mega-budget fantasy series. The new series, which witnessed a digital run on September 1, has been making the headlines after the cast members started to get surrounded by negative remarks on social media.

In order to stand in solidarity with their castmates of colour against the 'relentless racism, threats, harassment, and abuse' which is being targeted every day, the makers issued a statement. In a bid to populate J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth which includes dwarfs, elves, and others, the cast ranted out at trollers and refused to tolerate the kind of behaviour shown online.

The Rings of Power cast issues statement against racist backlash

The statement from the Ring of Power cast that was shared on the official Twitter handle, read, "We, the cast of ‘Rings of Power,’ stand together in absolute solidarity and against the relentless racism, threats, harassment, and abuse some of our castmates of color are being subjected to on a daily basis. We refuse to ignore it or tolerate it."

We stand in solidarity with our cast. #YouAreAllWelcomeHere pic.twitter.com/HLIQdyqLmr — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) September 7, 2022

It further stated, "JRR Tolkien created a world which, by definition, is multi-cultural. A world in which free peoples from, different races and cultures join together, in fellowship, to defeat the forces of evil. Rings of Power reflects that. Our world has never been all white, fantasy has never been all white, and Middle-earth is not all white. BIPOC belong in Middle-earth and they are here to stay (sic)."

Towards the end of the message, the cast could not miss thanking all the people, fans, and well-wishers who have been constantly showing their support to the entire team. They gave a shout-out to all the 'fan cams, fan art' that just shows the amount of love that people hold for the entire team. "Finally, all our love and fellowship go out to the fans supporting us, especially fans of colour who are themselves being attacked simply for existing in this fandom. We see you, your bravery, and endless creativity. Your cosplays, fancams, fan art, and insights make this community a richer place and remind us of our purpose. You are valid, you are loved, and you belong. You are an integral part of the LOTR family thanks for having our backs," it concluded.

Meanwhile, when the entire ensemble star cast of Rings of Power was announced earlier this year, they were met with immediate backlash based on their colour. And with the statement above, the cast has tried to explain how they did not divide over with the thoughts of the people and instead stood together like a team.

