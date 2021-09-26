'The Sandman' First Look Released; Hype For The Netflix-DC Neil Gaiman Series Rises

Netflix on Saturday released the much-anticipated teaser for its upcoming comic-book TV series, The Sandman. The big release was done during their Tudum event. Helmed by Allan Heinberg, The Sandman is a brand-new dark fantasy series based on Neil Gaiman's DC comic-book series of the same name.

The release date of the Netflix-DC show, which has been long in development, is now closer than ever. The makers have finally shared The Sandman's first look teaser and it has got the comic fans excited. The story of the fantasy series revolves around Dream (Tom Sturridge), also called Morpheus, who is one of the Endless beings that have existed since the dawn of time. Captured by mortal men, Dream once free from his captivity, ensures his will on the world.

An anthropomorphic personification of Dreams, the character of Dream is captured by a cult and freed only after seven decades of imprisonment. In the Neil Gaiman first look teaser, the character can be seen avenging himself. With a strong cast already announced, the series is gaining popularity by the minute. The one-minute-thirteen-second-long teaser has so far garnered over one million views on YouTube. The show teaser ends with a ‘coming soon’ note as the dates for the show are yet to be announced. Viewers will be able to watch The Sandman on Netflix once released.

The Sandman cast

Netflix had earlier provided updates on The Sandman series as they shared its star cast. The show will feature Tom Sturridge (Velvet Buzzsaw) as Dream, Lord of the Dreaming, Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) as Lucifer, Ruler of Hell, Vivienne Acheampong (Famalam) as Lucienne, chief librarian and trusted guardian of Dream’s realm, Boyd Holbrook (Logan) as The Corinthian, escaped nightmare, Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) as Roderick Burgess, Charlatan, blackmailer and magician, Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing) as Abel, the first victim, and Sanjeev Bhaskar (Paddington 2) as Cain, the first predator. Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey’s Anatomy) will serve as showrunner.

It Begins… TOM STURRIDGE is DREAM, Lord of the Dreaming. (1/6) https://t.co/pd8MQtWppD pic.twitter.com/Eb0hsgKoiM — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) January 28, 2021

According to Deadline, author Neil Gaiman said that for the last 33 years, the Sandman characters have breathed and walked around and talked in his head. He is “unbelievably happy” that now, finally, they get to step out of his head and turn into reality. The author stated that it is “astonishing” and he is “so grateful” to the actors and to all of The Sandman collaborators – Netflix, Warner Bros., DC, to Allan Heinberg and David Goyer, and the legions of crafters and geniuses on the series – for making the “wildest” of his dreams turn into reality.

Image: Twitter