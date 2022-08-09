'The Sandman' Makers Reveal Possibilities Of Season 2; 'We're Laying The Groundwork'

Neil Gaiman's highly anticipated live-action adaptation of his comic series The Sandman might have premiered on Netflix last Friday, but fans are already expecting a sequel. Coming in as good news for fans rallying up for the second season, in a recent chat with ET, Gaiman and the cast of the show discussed the possibility of a sequel which has just created a strong buzz on social media.

And after an explosive season finale of the first season that comprised of 10 episodes, the makers are now looking forward to a second season. While Gaiman played coy when ET questioned him about the sequel, Sandman co-creator Allan Heinberg teased that the "groundwork" has been set in case the opportunity for another installment arises.

The Sandman renewed for season 2?

"We're laying the groundwork in case we are asked to make one," Gaiman said. "How about that?" Further, he added that the entire team would love a second season. He said, "We would love there to be a season 2... Right now, I love Sandman, Allan loves Sandman [and] David Goyer loves Sandman. We know the cast loves Sandman because they've seen it. I just ran into Stephen Fry and he told me how much he loves Sandman. Now, we need to see if that applies to the rest of the world or if it's just us."

Apart from the creators, the entire star cast is also in sync with what the show’s creators feel. Resonating with the thoughts of the creators, Tom Sturridge, who plays the titular role of Sandman, told ET that he just hopes that people watch the first season and shower their love. He said, "I hope everyone in the world watches season 1". He later quipped, "That is my hope and dream, and as far as season 2 goes, that's above our pay grade."

The other cast of the show includes Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptise, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, David Thewlis, Joely Richardson, Mason Alexander Park, and voice work from Patton Oswalt and Mark Hamill. Fry has more specific hopes, sharing that if the series goes into season 2, he would prefer less fighting.

"I always felt my stunt abilities are, I mean, he's got a sword-stick, but that's about the only thing," the actor joked. He further added, "Of course [getting renewed] would be a delight. Who knows what they all have in mind? But what we first hope is that it builds an audience and that people really get pleasure from it, and I think they will because it's unlike anything anyone's seen before."

IMAGE: Instagram/dccomics