'The Serpent' Review: Netizens Heartily Praise The Crime Thriller Based On Charles Sobhraj

Charles Sobhraj was known to be one of the most dangerous serial killers in the era of 70’s and the new Netflix series The Serpent is based on his life and crimes. After having already premiered on television earlier this year, the series was recently streamed on Netflix for its viewers on April 2. The reviews for this show have been since flowing all over social media, where netizens have expressed their views for it. They have spoken about a number of aspects of this series, which includes its plot, acting performances and others.

The Serpent review by netizens on Twitter

The Serpent has a total of 8 episodes that carry a significant part of the show’s plot. The crime thriller was anticipated by many Netflix subscribers and have wasted no time in watching the series and posting their reviews on social media. Many of them acknowledged the resemblance of Charles Sobhraj that was depicted in the episodes and even talked about how much he was feared in that era. Netizens also praised its plot and the excitement that it created among them, calling the story “gripping”.

The Serpent on Netflix is an awesome true crime docudrama. You have to give it to the end of the 2nd episode though & then it just keeps getting better. Has me tense & on the edge of my seat by the 5th episode & now I can't wait to find out the end. Two more episodes to go. ðŸ˜¬ READ | Tom Hiddleston to star in the series 'The Essex Serpent' for Apple TV+ April 6, 2021

Watching The Serpent and all I can think about is how I was meant to live in the 70’s — especially a female (@topscallop) April 8, 2021

Some fans even mentioned how the show had come second among the most-watched show on the streaming giant. A few of them even confessed that they felt “nervous” while watching some of the intense scenes unfold. One of the netizens tweeted that the show has to be watched till the end of the second episode, after which the story becomes even more interesting. They also shared that the plot comes at one of its most intriguing points before the last two episodes. However, some netizens were also seen sharing negative feedback, saying that the show “drags” and that the story needed to be tighter.

Watching The Serpent is giving me anxiety, like a good thriller should. — JinHitMeinJaari (@navitapradhan) April 8, 2021

so i've been watching this show called the serpent and it's about this like french serial killer and omg its so good. genuinely. — hongjoong loves u - nsfr (@hjlovesyoulots) April 8, 2021

I started watching The Serpent on Netflix. I kinda like it. — DaneðŸ§‰ (@imahotmessss) April 8, 2021

It drags and then it drags even further...seems like am watching a slow motion version of the series...it definitely needed tighter editing and sharper writing...Struggling to finish it through......#TheSerpent #netflixindia — Gautam (@ghazarika) April 6, 2021

The Serpent witnessed Tahar Rahim playing the role of the notorious killer Charles Sobhraj. The cast of this show also has other known actors such as Jenna Coleman, Billy Howle, Ellie Bamber and many others. This series was slated to release earlier, but just like many other film projects, it was also delayed after the outbreak of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Promo image courtesy: A still from the trailer