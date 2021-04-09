'The Serpent' Season 2 To Release In 2021? Here Is What You Need To Know

The first season of The Serpent had released on Netflix about a week ago and soon became one of the most trending shows on the streaming giant. Fans have been reacting to the plot ever since and have largely given the show positive feedback. Many of them have also been demanding for a second season of the show, even though there was no information available about the same. However, certain details have recently been shared in netflixlife.com that discuss the possibilities of the making of a new season of this drama series.

Will The Serpent season 2 release in 2021?

The Serpent is a crime thriller series that focuses on the life and crimes of serial killer Charles Sobhraj, who was briefly at large in the ’70s. The series shows the thrilling circumstances in which he escapes getting arrested after having committed the murders of several travellers, in order to get their money and passport. With the speculations about a possible second season growing by the day, it has been revealed that chances are slim that a second season will be taking place, due to certain reasons.

The first season of the series shows Sobhraj serving his time in prison, which could mean that the plot covering his story has come to an end. Unless he escapes prison or has another trick up his sleeve, he won’t be seen in a new season. However, in a silver lining, there is a possibility that the series may cover another criminal mastermind in the second season, which has a similar theme. While the makers have neither confirmed nor denied a second season, it is less likely to be released this year.

The Serpent has a total of eight episodes and stars Tahar Rahim portraying the character of Charles Sobhraj. Some of the other actors in the plot include Jenna Coleman, Billy Howle, Ellie Bamber, Tim McInnerny and many others. It had first premiered on television earlier this year in January, before having streamed on Netflix recently. It was originally supposed to be released last year but got delayed due to the outbreak of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.