The Snoopy Show Teaser Will Flood Fans With Nostalgia As Snoopy Proves He's Extraordinary

Charlie Brown and his “extra ordinary dog” Snoopy are set to make a come back on digital platforms. As the comic strip of The Snoopy Show created by Charles m. Schulz would be celebrating its 70th anniversary, the teaser of the upcoming show got released recently. The teaser will fill the fans of the original animated show with nostalgia as the creators have made sure that the characters do not get too ‘modernised’ with the new animation technologies.

The Snoopy Show teaser details

The teaser opens with Charlie Brown teaching Snoopy the dog a few commands. While he starts with a “simple command” like “sit” and “shake”, the character of Snoopy is revealed. Evidently, Snoopy is not an extraordinary dog, and the newer generations today will find out soon what all can the simple looking beagle Snoopy can do. He can sit, make a milkshake, bake a pizza and what not!

The teaser shows a montage of scenes where Snoopy is seen putting a pizza in the oven and dancing around with his best friend Woodstock. Snoopy is also shown as a dog who is capable of flying as high in the sky like an aeroplane. It does not stop there, the white colopured beagle is capable of much more.

He can climb mountains, go boating, visit ancient deserts and snowboard as well. Seeing all his capabilities, Charles Brown is left wondering, “why can’t I have a normal dog?” as he sighs holding a bowl full of dog food for Snoopy. The next part of the teaser shows that Snoopy has an impeccable body balance as he walks a rope high above the ground as his friends cheer for him.

From the teaser looks very promising and it is apparent that Snoopy the dog is back with more adventures to go on with his friends. Even though the teaser focuses mainly on Snoopy, it is unclear if the whole show will revolve just around him. The Snoopy Show is based on the characters created by Charles M. Schulz in his comic strip Peanuts, which inspired the animated show The Charlie Brown and Snoopy Show.

Watch the teaser below and let us know in the comments how did you like the teaser of the show. The upcoming show will release in February 2021. It will be available to watch exclusively on Apple TV.

Image Credits: Screengrab from the teaser

