'The Sons Of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness': Netizens Call It 'chilling But Interesting'

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness is a recently released limited series on Netflix. The true-crime documentary depicts the lifelong obsession of journalist Maury Terry with the Son of Sam case, who became convinced that the murders were linked to a satanic cult. It revolves around American serial killer David Berkowitz.

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness review

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness consists of four episodes, each being an hour-long. The docuseries shows how Maury Terry believes David Berkowitz was not the only one involved in the shooting attacks that started in New York City during the summer of 1976. It contains actually footage and conversations with people close to the case. As the mini-series is now streaming on Netflix, viewers shared their reviews and opinions on the case of the .44 Caliber Killer.

I just finished watching The Sons Of Sam on Netflix & I am 💯 convinced that David Berkowitz did not act alone in the Son Of Sam killings. You definitely have to check it out. #TheSonsOfSam #Netflix #SonOfSam #DavidBerkowitz pic.twitter.com/fTtyT0VLci — Marcoz Alonzo Famous (@Marcoz_Alonzo) May 6, 2021

The Sons of Sam (Netflix) shows people that there's a difference between religious freedom, and cult behavior influenced by manipulating religion, and how the latter causes a chaotic misunderstanding that influences others, while stigmatizing the former.#TheSonsOfSam #Netflix — Mel In Space (@MelRMoonHead) May 6, 2021

I just finished watching #TheSonsOfSam and..

"Maury the public will never ever truly believe you, No matter how well your evidence is presented"

THIS SCARED THE HELL OUT OF ME! — 🐾 (@sorvior) May 6, 2021

It’s wild that most people haven’t heard this side of the Son of Sam case, myself included. Wow! I knew there was more to it. I’m shook!!!! #TheSonsofSam — sona (@sosospeaks) May 5, 2021

#TheSonsOfSam is so interesting. Chilling but fascinating — 💀⚰I’m Dawn🩸🏳️‍⚧️ (@Dedbydawn) May 5, 2021

Totally mind blowing that the NYPD completed dismissed some very reasonable theory's about #TheSonsOfSam case! There's clearly more than David Berkowitz behind this. The eye witness sketches alone should be enough proof of that pic.twitter.com/3VVwWJORfw — Nadzipants 🦇🌙 (@zombiienadine) May 5, 2021

They did a great job with this documentary. I wasn’t expecting this at all. ‘The Ultimate Evil’ is deep. Read it.#TheSonsOfSam — 𝘏𝒪𝒟𝘓🚀📈 (@Xrpwarchest) May 5, 2021

This new Berkowitz documentary is 🔥#TheSonsOfSam — Judith (@msnewjudi) May 5, 2021

The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness is directed by Joshua Zeman. The Netflix documentary series is based on The Ultimate Evil book by Maury Terry. It shows the chilling events from the past and tries to prove that David Berkowitz was an affiliate of a Satanic Cult called the Process Church of the Final Judgment.

IMAGE: NETFLIX YOUTUBE

