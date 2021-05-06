Last Updated:

'The Sons Of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness': Netizens Call It 'chilling But Interesting'

The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness is the latest documentary series from Netflix. Check out its review on Twitter and read to know more details.

The Sons of Sam

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness is a recently released limited series on Netflix. The true-crime documentary depicts the lifelong obsession of journalist Maury Terry with the Son of Sam case, who became convinced that the murders were linked to a satanic cult. It revolves around American serial killer David Berkowitz.

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness review

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness consists of four episodes, each being an hour-long. The docuseries shows how Maury Terry believes David Berkowitz was not the only one involved in the shooting attacks that started in New York City during the summer of 1976. It contains actually footage and conversations with people close to the case. As the mini-series is now streaming on Netflix, viewers shared their reviews and opinions on the case of the .44 Caliber Killer.

 

The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness is directed by Joshua Zeman. The Netflix documentary series is based on The Ultimate Evil book by Maury Terry. It shows the chilling events from the past and tries to prove that David Berkowitz was an affiliate of a Satanic Cult called the Process Church of the Final Judgment. 

