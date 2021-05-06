'The Sons Of Sam' Docuseries Reveals Murderer David Berkowitz's 'last Victim'; Read

The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness is a four-part documentary series that looks at how investigative journalist Maury Terry, who was obsessed with true crime, fell down the dark rabbit hole. Director Josh Zeman also delves into the murder and mayhem, including Terry's tenacious reporting and subsequent crusade, which drew criticism from the NYPD, which tried to label him a crazy conspiracy theorist. In the new Netflix docuseries, David Berkowitz’s last victim was also revealed and here's how netizens are reacting to it.

Who was the last victim of infamous serial killer David Berkowitz?

According to the new series, Terry, a former IBM employee turned author, believed that Berkowitz did not act alone during his infamous reign of terror in 1970. He believed that Berkowitz was part of a larger network of assassins. Berkowitz was arrested in front of his Yonkers apartment in 1977 after killing six people and shooting seven others during the infamous summer of 1976.

In the new Netflix series, filmmaker Josh Zeman delves into Berkowitz and Terry, who was eventually vilified by the NYPD and labelled as a conspiracy theorist despite providing proof of his hypothesis. Terry rose to prominence with his 1988 book The Ultimate Evil, in which he outlined his theories about how neighbours may have been involved in Berkowitz's reign of terror, alleging that police investigators ultimately failed to thoroughly investigate the case, blaming the entire murder spree on Berkowitz. Terry also suspected that the Carr brothers and Berkowitz were members of “The Children,” a satanic cult based in Yonkers that was linked to the Process Church of the Final Judgement, which allegedly had ties to former Scientologists and serial killer Charles Manson.

Josh Zeman told the New York Post that he suspected neighbours John and Michael Carr, who were the sons of Sam Carr, the owner of the dog Berkowitz claimed instructed him to kill, were also a part of the plot. He also believed the Carr brothers were involved, as well as a slew of crazy kids and people who used the devil as an excuse to act out. Zeman stated that when they begin discussing networks, he became far more sceptical.

He claimed that a group of journalists and NYPD detectives sat him down and told him that there is some truth to this and there are not many NYPD detectives who would tell him off the record that they believe Berkowitz did not act alone. He also said that they used to say Maury Terry was the last victim and that’s totally true. Terry died in December 2015, and Berkowitz, now 67, was denied parole in 2016 and 2018. His final hearing was supposed to be in May 2020, but it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is still being held at the Shawangunk Correctional Facility in Ulster County.

Image: Netflix YouTube

