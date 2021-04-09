‘The Sons Of Sam’ On Netflix Trailer Released; Illustrates The Infamous Murder Mystery

As the trailer of The Sons Of Sam on Netflix recently released, it threw light on the popular murder mystery of David Berkowitz and also explored other theories around the murder. The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness will be a four-part series consisting of four hour-long episodes that will focus on the part on how in some cases, culprit David Berkowitz did not pull the trigger and will raise questions in the audiences’ mind to rethink the same.

The Sons of Sam on Netflix

The Sons of Sam trailer released on April 7, 2021, while the four-part docuseries will be released on May 5, 2021. The docuseries will showcase the 1977 case of David Berkowitz, who was arrested by the NYPD for terrorising the city for more than thirteen months. While David confessed to carrying out eight shootings, the case got closed but journalist Maury Terry became suspicious of his confession and began researching on the same for years to conclude how David Berkowitz did not act alone. The docuseries has been based on Maury Terry’s book The Ultimate Evil that will consist of some of the chilling events from the past proving that David was an affiliate of a Satanic Cult called the Process Church of the Final Judgment. The series will not only unveil the involvement of the Satanic cult but will also showcase their signature on other ritual slayings across the country. Berkowitz is now serving a life sentence in prison and nobody else has been charged with the crimes relating to his shootings. Directed by Zeman, the series has been produced by Sara Enright, Zara Duffy, Dave Sirulnick, Jon Kamen, Zeman, Josh Braun, and Dan Braun while Enright will serve as the showrunner.

Here’s the captivating synopsis of The Sons of Sam on Netflix-

“The hunt for the “Sons of Sam” captivated the world in the late 1970s, but the story behind one of America’s most notorious serial murderers is all but forgotten — until now. While the arrest and conviction of David Berkowitz brought the nightmare to an end for many New Yorkers, for journalist and “Ultimate Evil” author Maury Terry, the real mystery was just beginning. Terry, convinced Berkowitz had not acted alone, would go on to spend decades attempting to prove that the web of darkness behind the murders went deeper than anyone imagined — and his pursuit of that elusive truth would eventually cost him everything. Filmmaker Joshua Zeman (“Cropsey,” “Murder Mountain”) draws on archival news footage, conversations with the people closest to the investigation, and Terry’s own words and case files to tell a cautionary tale of a man who went down a rabbit hole and never came out. But was Maury Terry just chasing ghosts — or are the true Sons of Sam still out there…” (sic).

Image Source- Still from The Sons of Sam trailer