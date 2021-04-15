The 'Sound Of Magic's' Production Confirmed By Netflix, To Star Ji-Chang And Hwang In Lead

Netflix has confirmed the production of a new K-drama show called The Sound of Magic. The show will star Ji Chang-Wook, Choi Sung-Eun, and Hwang In-Youp in lead roles. Kim Sung-Youn is set to direct the show.

Netflix's official K-drama-related editorial called The Swoon recently shared a post regarding the confirmation of the production of a new drama show called The Sound of Magic. The show will be an adaptation of the popular webtoon called Annarasumanara. The Swoon shared a photo of the cast of the show and wrote, "Here’s a new drama to put on your radar: Netflix Original series THE SOUND OF MAGIC! There are too many things to be excited about but we’ll do our best to be concise: It’s a music drama. It stars Ji Chang-wook, Choi Seong-eun, and Hwang In-youp. It comes from the director of Itaewon Class and Love in the Moonlight, reteaming with the writer of Love in the Moonlight. There will be magic and singing. And high schoolers growing up and coming of age. And a dash of whimsy.The only bad news is that it’s not made yet! *works on patience skills* #thesoundofmagic #jichangwook #choiseongeun #hwanginyoup." Take a look at the post below.

The Sound of Magic will revolve around a girl named Yoon Ah-Yi, who had to grow up too fast, and a mysterious magician named Rieul who has grown up but wants to remain a kid. Director Kim Sung-Youn whose impeccable screenplay skills have gathered a lot of praise for his work in the show Itaewon Class will direct the show. Kim Min Jeong who has worked with Sung Youn for the project Love in the Moonlight will helm the writing department of the show.

Ji Chang-Wook will play the role of Rieul in the show whereas Choi Sung-Eun will play the role of Yoon Ah-Yi. Hwang In-Youp will play Yoon Ah-Yi's classmate Na Il-Deung. Na II-Deung is a brilliant student who lacks the ability to interact with others. However, his life slowly transforms as Yoon Ah-Yi and Rieul introduce him to the world of magic.

