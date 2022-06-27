'The Terminal List' Makers Tease More Seasons Of Chris Pratt Starrer; 'We Have A Roadmap'

The wait to see The Terminal List is just a week away as Amazon Prime Video's much-awaited action thriller is all set to release on July 1, 2022. With the date fast approaching, excitement levels among Chris Pratt's fans is sky high. The good news doesn’t just end here as David DiGilio, the head writer of the series, has revealed that The Terminal List may have more seasons and have plans to extend it for a long-term franchise.

David DiGilio along with Director Antoine Fuqua and Jack Carr spilled the beans on the extension of The Terminal List. They're looking forward to expanding the series based on Carr's books and have already begun the ideation process. “Yeah, we have a roadmap for each season ahead of us. The only problem is this man writes one book per year, and it takes us a lot longer to make a show,” exclaimed DiGilio.

However, the final decision to extend The Terminal List rests with Amazon Prime Video. Sharing his views, Fuqua said, “That's the goal. We certainly went into it with that big picture of wanting to do that. So, if we get blessed and [are] successful, Amazon will do it again.”

The Terminal List is an action thriller that sees Chris Pratt as a former Navy SEAL, James Reece, in the lead role. Reece is taken by shock after his platoon is trapped in an unforeseen situation. With self-doubt and conflicting memories, Reece returns home only to discover a sinister plot by dark forces against him. Gathering courage he can, Reece decides to embark on a journey to save himself and his loved ones.

Based on Jack Carr's novel, The Terminal List stars Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, and Patrick Schwarzenegger in pivotal roles. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video from July 1 in multiple languages like English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

(Image: Instagram/ @TerminalListPV)