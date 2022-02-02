‘The Tinder Swindler’ Netflix Release Time: When Is Tinder Swindler Docu Coming Out

As Netflix upcoming documentary, The Tinder Swindler has been slated to surface on the OTT platform, the audience has been eagerly awaiting to get more updates on the release date and time of the film. Read further ahead to get all the updates about the release of the highly-anticipated Netflix documentary, The Tinder Swindler.

The Tinder Swindler release time on Netflix

On watching the thrilling trailer of The Tinder Swindler by Netflix, the fans were left surprised and were keenly awaiting the release. For those who are unaware, the Tinder Swindler documentary is set to release on 2 February 2022 on Netflix at 12 a.m. PT, aka 3 a.m. ET. The documentary is almost two hours long.

More about The Tinder Swindler documentary

The Tinder Swindler revolves around the life of a conman Shimon Hayut, who swindled many women out of millions of dollars by portraying the rich son of Israeli businessman Lev Leviev on Tinder. He seduces women by buying them expensive gifts and flying them out on private jets. The documentary further depicts how all those women come together and expose the man by giving details of what happened between them and Hayut.

Watch The Tinder Swindler Trailer below-

Image: Instagram/@netflix