'The Tomorrow War' Release Date Out Now: Check Out New Stills From Chris Pratt Starrer

The Tomorrow War is set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video in July 2021, which was announced by the platform and the lead actor Chris Pratt in posts on their Instagram feeds. A series of stills from the movie were shared on the social media platform along with the release date. Scroll along to check out the first-look pictures and know more about the movie.

Chris Pratt starrer The Tomorrow War release date out now

On April 27, 2021, the makers took to The Tomorrow War’s Instagram page and revealed that the movie is slated to release on the platform Amazon Prime Video on July 2, 2021. The post had a series of five stills from the upcoming movie, giving a glimpse into what will Chris Pratt be seen doing as he deals with an alien invasion.

The caption with the post read, “The battle for our world is coming. Get your first look at The Tomorrow War, coming July 2 to @amazonprimevideo”. The post has a series of excited reactions from the fans of the actor, who are eagerly waiting for the release. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Chris Pratt also took to his Instagram feed on April 27, sharing the same pictures, and wrote a heartfelt note alongside them. The actor is elated to see the movie arrive on home screens, and this also marks the first movie which also has him on board as executive producer. In his caption, the actor penned, “Just wait until you see what’s coming… @TheTomorrowWar arrives July 2 @AmazonPrimeVideo My first Executive Producer credit on a feature film!! Boy we busted our asses on this movie and I guarantee you have never seen anything like it. It’s so original, scary, moving, funny and visually stunning. AND you can let your kids watch it. (PG-13) Get ready for a new favourite movie. There’s a reason Amazon paid a butt load of money to buy this film. The reason is... Jeff Bezos loves aliens. And also, it’s the best movie you’ll see this year. I promise you. Humbly, this is the one.”.

Promo Image Source: Chris Pratt’s Instagram

