'The Tragedy Of Macbeth' Trailer Released; Joel Coen Reimagines Shakespeare On Big Screen

Entertainment company A24 has recently released the first trailer for their new film, The Tragedy of Macbeth. Helmed by Joel Coen, one half of the Academy Award-winning duo, the Coen Brothers, the film will premiere on Apple TV+. The new video has left many of its fans and followers excited as they see glimpses of stunning short shots. Read on to know more.

The Tragedy of Macbeth trailer released

The trailer clip shows several shots of crows circling the sky, the Three Witches that are shrouded in mist, Macbeth's faded smile, a crown lying in the dirt and a glimpse of Lady Macbeth. One can also hear the words of the Second Witch, "By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes."

Based on English playwright William Shakespeare's acclaimed Scottish play with the same title, the film features Denzel Washington as Lord Macbeth and Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth with a supporting cast that includes Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, Brendan Gleeson and Kathryn Hunter.

Many viewers have reacted to The Tragedy of Macbeth trailer and expressed their excitement for the film. A fan commented, "The Tragedy of Macbeth…gorgeous," while another one wrote, "Me and the boys rolling in to see THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH." A netizen tweeted, "The trailer for The Tragedy of Macbeth is making me want to revisit the source material." Another one chipped in, "yeah the tragedy of macbeth is gonna is be film of the year i already know."

The film has been shot in black and white. It recently closed the 65th BFI London Film Festival in August. According to Hindustan Times, in a statement, Joel had stated, "Shakespeare belongs to the world but comes from Britain. Having borrowed your cultural patrimony, and having had the great good luck to work with a few of your most brilliant actors, I’m honoured to bring this movie to the London Film Festival for its European premiere."

Joel has also co-helmed a few films with his brother Ethan. This marks the first time he has worked on a film alone. Together, the Coen Brothers, have made classic films like Fargo, The Big Lebowski, No Country for Old Men, True Grit, Inside Llewyn Davis and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. The Tragedy of Macbeth is a follow-up to The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

