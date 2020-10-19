'The Trial Of The Chicago 7' - 5 Things To Know About The Case Before You Watch The Film

A historical courtroom drama film, ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ recently released on the OTT platform Netflix. The film has been directed and written by Aaron Sorkin who is an eminent screenwriter, director, and producer. The online streaming service officially released the film on October 16, 2020. Here is some important ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ trivia that one should be aware of before deciding to watch the film.

The faces of the Chicago seven

The title of the film has ‘Chicago 7’ in it. The number '7' is the representation of the defendants Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, David Dellinger, Tom Hayden, Rennie Davis, Lee Weiner, and John Froines from the film. They were charged for conspiracy, inciting riot, and other cultural protests. Bobby Seale was the eighth person with similar charges.

Robert Seale and his involvement

Robert George Seale, also known as Bobby Seale, was arrested along with the other seven defendants for conspiring and inciting riots as well. He was also ruthlessly bound and gagged in the court for several days. However, he was later separated from this specific group. Despite the separation, he was sentenced to four years of jail time for contempt of court during the trial of the case.

The element of drama already existed in the real trial

The film ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ seems to have been shot with a strong dramatic touch. But this is not an exaggeration of the real-life occurrence. Throughout the trial, there were a lot of dramatic things that all parties in the courtroom repeatedly did which has been very well represented in the film.

Number of contempt of court charges by Judge Julius Hoffman

The film shows Judge Hoffman charging contempt of court against the defendants and their lawyers frequently. The number of times Judge Hoffman did so during the actual trial is reportedly much higher than that in the film. His charges were later declined and overturned in further proceedings.

The charges against the ‘Chicago 7’ were later overturned

Judge Julius Hoffman charged the defendants and their lawyers with very lengthy sentences. Later, the 'United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit' overturned these charges. Judge Hoffman was also found to have reportedly displayed a ‘deprecatory and often antagonistic attitude toward the defence’ by the same.

September 25, 2020, saw ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ release at a limited number of theatres in the United States of America. The film received positive reactions from its audience. It was also digitally released on Netflix almost a month later in October.

