'The Trouble With Maggie Cole' Cast: Know The Characters Of The Six-part Series

British comedy-drama television series The Trouble with Maggie Cole revolves around the life of Maggie Cole, an owner of a local heritage gift shop. The series premiered on ITV on March 4, 2020. Set in the backdrop of the coastal village of Thurlbury, it stars Dawn French in the pivotal role alongside Mark Heap, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Vicki Pepperdine, Patrick Robinson, Emily Reid, and Gwyneth Keyworth as supporting characters. So, we have mentioned everything that you need to know about The Trouble with Maggie Cole cast. Read on:

The Trouble with Maggie Cole cast

Dawn French as Maggie Cole

Dawn French, one of The Trouble with Maggie Cole cast members, plays the leading role in the six-part series. She runs a local heritage gift shop. Maggie mistakenly reveals the secrets of notable residents of her village in an interview with a radio journalist.

Who plays Maggie's husband?

Mark Heap as Peter Cole

In The Trouble with Maggie Cole, Mark Heap plays the role of Maggie Cole’s husband, Peter Cole. When Peter learns about her drunken gossip mistake, he attempts to rectify it by hiding the interview.

Julie Hesmondhalgh as Jill Wheadon

Julie Hesmondhalgh portrays Jill Wheadon, who is among the six notable residents. She is one of those people, whom Maggie gossiped about. She bonds with the fellow members of her locality.

Vicki Pepperdine as Karon Saxton

Vicki Pepperdine is a crucial addition to The Trouble with Maggie Cole cast. She plays the role of Karon Saxton, another notable resident in the village, who suffered because of Maggie’s gossip. While Maggie tries to put things into perspective with Becka, Karen terrifyingly surprises Peter.

The plot of the Trouble with Maggie Cole

The Trouble with Maggie Cole tells the story of Maggie, who refers to herself as a local historian. She lives with her husband Peter, who is the headmaster of a primary school. It showcases how Maggie Cole, who was drunk, revealed the secrets of six village residents on local radio while gossiping with a journalist. However, she feels guilty about her pointless excitement, talking about notable people in the community. While Maggie intends to apologise to everyone she has hurt, her husband Peter tries to hide the interview before it goes viral. The Trouble with Maggie Cole shows how she attempts to confront and learns about the truth.

