'The Umbrella Academy' 3: Netflix Confirms 'Euphoria' Actor Javon's Involvement In Series

The Umbrella Academy season 3 has been the talk of the town ever since it was first announced and recent rumours about the Euphoria actor Javon Walton being part of the show began to make the rounds online. Netflix has now taken to its social media account to confirm that the rumours are in fact true and that the actor will be seen in the third instalment of the much-awaited show. Javon Walton took on the iconic role of Ashtray in Euphoria, whose second season recently came to an end.

Euphoria actor Javon Walton in The Umbrella Academy season 3

Javon Walton rose to fame and had the audience fall in love with him after his role as Ashtray in Euphoria. The young star is now all set to take on an all-new role as he has been roped in for The Umbrella Academy season 3. Netflix took to its Twitter account and addressed the rumours about Javon being part of the third season for the show and confirmed that the rumours were true, making fans eager to watch him on screen in an all-new avatar. The online streaming giant's tweet read, "I heard a rumor… that Javon Walton is joining the cast of Umbrella Academy Season 3 — and I’m happy to confirm that it is true!" Several fans and followers of both the popular shows took to the comments section and expressed their joy about the announcement.

I heard a rumor… that Javon Walton is joining the cast of Umbrella Academy Season 3 — and I’m happy to confirm that it is true!



📸:: Reed Macke pic.twitter.com/I3vGAuqz0L — Netflix (@netflix) March 1, 2022

The Umbrella Academy season 2 released in 2020, and the new season will pick up from where the plot ended in the season finale. Although the OTT platform did not mention what role Javon would be seen in, they can't wait to see him on screen yet again. The hit show premiered on Netflix way back in 2019 and its ensemble cast grabbed the attention of fans. It saw David Castañeda, Elliot Page and Tom Hopper, come together to form the popular Umbrella Academy. Although the details about the plot of the upcoming season of the hit show have not been revealed, according to a report by Screen Rant, Emmy Raver-Lampman, who plays Allison on-screen promised a 'completely different energy' in the third season.