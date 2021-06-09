The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Episode Title 8 Make Fans Wonder "whose Wedding?"

The Umbrella Academy is one of the popular black comedy superhero TV series on Netflix that began streaming in 2019 and received amazing reviews from the audiences. As The Umbrella Academy season 3 is gearing up to release online, the makers recently revealed the titles of all the upcoming episodes. The moment fans saw the titles, they shared their reactions and the eighth episode of The Umbrella Academy season 3 created a buzz among the fans.

Fan reactions on Instagram

Steve Blackman, creator of The Umbrella Academy, recently released the titles of all the upcoming episodes of season 3 and escalated the curiosity of fans. Many fans took to the official The Umbrella Academy Instagram handle where the titles were released and commented that they were excited about the upcoming episodes. One of the episodes titled “Wedding at the End of the World” caught the eye of the fans and made them think about whose wedding it would be. Many began dropping in questions for the makers to answer who was getting married in the eighth episode of the series while others began speculating the names of the characters who might get married in that episode. Some of the fans also stated that if the makers had planned to get Luther and Allison to marry each other then they should just ‘keep it’. Some also asked fellow fans in the comment section to help them out in speculating who was getting married in that episode. Many also mentioned how the title of episode eight had left them with ‘great intrigue’. Rest all others dropped in comments stating how excited they were to know who will get married in the eighth episode of The Umbrella Academy season 3. Take a look at some of the fans reaction to the Instagram post of The Umbrella Academy.





Twitter reaction to The Umbrella Academy season 3 episode 8

Even Twitterati began speculating about the episode and making conjectures about how Five and Dolores’ wedding might be held at the end of the world while others speculated how it could be Ben and Diego’s wedding. Rest all others dropped in words of gratitude for Steve Blackman for releasing The Umbrella Academy season 3 episode titles.

THANK YOU STEVE BLACKMAN — lynn (she/they) (@allisnsupremcy) June 8, 2021

five and dolores' wedding at the end of the world — gen⁷ ☂︎ ¦ ⧗ STREAM BUTTER (@MlKROTAEHYUNG) June 8, 2021

Welcome to Ben and Diego’s wedding 💒 — dani ☂︎︎ (@caughtupintua) June 8, 2021

