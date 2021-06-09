The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Makers Unveil Titles For Upcoming 10 Episodes Of The Series

The much-awaited Umbrella Academy series has finally revealed the titles for their upcoming episodes for the next season of the show. Fans of the Umbrella Academy had been eagerly waiting for an update based on the development of the show. Thus, on the occasion of Geeked Week, the makers posted titles of all 10 episodes that will be featured in the upcoming season of The Umbereall Academy 3.

Umbrella Academy season 3 episode titles out

Taking to Instagram The Umbrella Academy makers posted a picture along with a suitable caption to highlight the unveiling of the episode titles. In the caption of the image, the makers wrote that one must thank Steve Black for his blessing with the season 3 episode titles. They also further went on to highlight the geeked week that has been going on with Netflix. Thus the fans were happy to see the upcoming titles that gave them an insight as to what they could expect from the upcoming season of Umbrella academy.

The titles of the show in order were, Meet the family, World biggest ball twine, Pocket full of lightning, Kugelblitz, Kindest Cut, Marigold, Auf Wiedersehen, Wedding at the end of the world, Six bells, and Oblivion. Thus with the following titles, fans seemed extremely excited for what's to come in the upcoming season of the much-awaited show. They praised the marks for giving an insight into the show and expressed their excitement. A number of fans and celebrities also thanked Steve for the contribution as mentioned in the caption of the post.

Fans seemed delighted to get an update on the show as season 2 was a huge success. Fans had since then been waiting for the 3rd season of the show which will arrive soon. Netflix's Geeked Week themselves commented on the post writing that they are seeing marigold and oblivion and thus they feel there might be something brewing amongst the characters of the show. Therefore, fans were quite intrigued as to how the narrative of the Umbrella academy may shape up in the new season of the show. The cast of the show includes actor Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min.

Image: Umbrella Academy Instagram

