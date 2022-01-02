'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3: Netflix Drops Character Posters Of 'The Sparrows'; See

The Umbrella Academy is back with its third instalment, set to premiere sometime in 2022. Kickstarting the new year, Netflix has released a trail of character posters introducing the notorious members of The Sparrow Academy. The superhero TV series has been on a hiatus since July 2020, with rare developments coming out for the third season. The Sparrow Academy was briefly hinted at the end of season 2, with the actors being confirmed after the season concluded. Take a look at the posters and character details.

First look of Sparrows from The Umbrella Academy season 3 out

Taking to their Instagram handle, Netflix shared the seven-character posters and wrote, "new year. new family. umbrella academy, meet the sparrows".

Justin Cornwell (Marcus) - He is charming, chiselled, and colossus, as well as honest, virtuous, and demanding. Marcus will keep the family of children with special abilities together. Graceful but lethal, calculated but compassionate, he is as smart as he is strong. Marcus is disciplined, rational, and in control. He oozes confidence and leadership without ever having to raise his voice. Justin H. Min (Ben) - He is now a machiavellian tactician wrapped up in a pretty boy body with a rumbling inner squid. Vicious, pragmatic, and hyper-vigilant, Ben is determined to gain his status as the leader of Sparrow Academy at all costs. Britne Oldford ( Fei) - Sees the world in a special way and comes across as a misanthrope who would rather be alone than spend even a second with you. But, deep down, Fei wishes she did have a friend. Jake Epstein (Alphonso)- He is a man who spent years fighting crime, which has left him physically scarred by battles but also with a caustic and biting sense of humour. Genesis Rodriguez ( Sloane)- She is romantic and a dreamer and feels a higher cosmic calling that leaves her eager to see the world and experience life beyond her upbringing. Cazzie David (Jayme)- She does not speak much because she doesn’t have to: Jayme has a fear-inducing snarl. She is smart and sharp as a knife and as someone who spends the most time with Alphonso. Existential Dread-Inducing Psykronium Cube (Christopher)- It is a telekinetic cube of unknown origin that can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear. He acts as Sparrows' consulted oracle who hands out incredible advice and serves as the family mediator.

Image: INSTAGRAM/@UMBRELLAACAD