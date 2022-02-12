'The Umbrella Academy' Star Emmy Raver-Lampman Teases Massive Update About Season 3

After the massive success of the first two seasons, Netflix's original superhero series The Umbrella Academy is gearing up for the third season which is expected to be released soon. However, the makers have been tight-lipped about the updates and have yet to reveal the official release date of the series making fans burn with curiosity and anticipation. Recently, actor Emmy Raver-Lampman who plays the role of Allison Hargreeves shared a massive update on the same.

Emmy Raver-Lampman on The Umbrella Academy season 3

In an interview with Collider, the 33-year-old star fueled the excitement of the eager fans by asserting that the third season is going to be 'massive'. Talking about the release date, the actor appeared to be unsure of it, however, hinted at a Summer release by saying, ''I hope this summer because I want to see this season so badly. We've started doing ADR and it's a massive season,''

She further added that the team is currently busy working on the post-production as there is a 'lot of work in post that has to be done'. Raver-Lampman continued, ''But the little snippets that I've seen so far when I've been working on ADR in the studio, it looks incredible and it looks so exciting, and it just has a completely different energy,'' Echoing fans' expectations, the actor hoped that the series is out this Summer. She concluded, ''So, for everybody's sake, including my own, I really do hope it comes out this summer. I'm so ready to see it.''

More on The Umbrella Academy

Earlier in October last year, Netflix confirmed that The Umbrella Academy season 3 will be releasing in 2022, nearly two years after season 2 was released. The series is based on Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá's graphic novels and revolves around adopted siblings with superhero powers reuniting after their father's death to stop an impending apocalypse. The second season also showed the siblings coming together after being scattered across the timeline to stop a new apocalypse.

As per various updates shared by Netflix over time, the third season will feature Hotel Oblivion and will have 10 episodes. The streamer also released names of each episode to create hype around the upcoming venture.

(Image: Instagram/@emmyraver)