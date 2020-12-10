‘The Undoing’ Finale Turns Into A Twitter Meme Fest, Fans Say It Can't Be More 'obvious'

Fans of the HBO limited series The Undoing are in a state of mental dichotomy since the release of the series Finale on November 29, 2020. Twitter is flooding with The Undoing memes that are suggestive of the fact that the Finale was more or less what the fans had seen coming. Apart from the rare appreciation of The Undoing cast and lead actors Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, there was a plethora of sarcastic comments and satirical implications concerning how the series concluded with a very expected Finale. Here are some of the selected memes that turned out to be the funniest pieces of sarcasm describing the show.

The Undoing Memes

Most of the memes posted on Twitter talked about how "obvious" the series finale turned out to be. With indirect references to The Undoing cast, fans and viewers expressed that they all had the foresight of who was going to be in the centre of all the blame. The following tweet, with all caps in the second sentence, brings out the latent sarcasm.

Me: Blaming every single character all week

Also me: I KNEW IT WAS HIM!!!!!!!!#TheUndoingHBO #TheUndoing pic.twitter.com/DDbGnSuXMJ — Dani Ruff (@daniruff11) November 30, 2020

Fans also bashed the producers of the show, pointing out the unravelling of secrets in the Finale. The following tweet was a direct implication of the viewers' thought process. It also talks about the dichotomy they were going through, which was whether they should feel pity or sorry for the turning out of the events.

Another meme that was very much like the first one above illustrated how the viewers had been analyzing the show's events carefully. It also expressed the disappointment that the analysis came with. The attached picture of the clown was a great addition to the meme's humour content.

Me after psychoanalyzing every character & making my brain go through mental gymnastics only to find out it was Jonathan all along #TheUndoingHBO pic.twitter.com/9fkCA2fZQO — T 🍒 (@tq_abhx) November 30, 2020

Memes on Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant

Evidently, the Twitter audiences did not fail to make creative memes on the lead actors either. The applauded them, both genuinely and sarcastically, for the outcome of the series through GIFs attached to their posts. Here are some the best memes made on Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant.

Week 1 of #TheUndoing: Hugh Grant totally did it

Week 2 of #TheUndoingHBO: Hot husband totally did it

Week 3 of #TheUndoing: Donald Sutherland totally did it Week 4 of #TheUndoing: No way the kid did it, it was Sutherland

Week 5 of #TheUndoing: Take all the Emmys, Hugh Grant pic.twitter.com/munEABEype — Radical Liberal Operative Tara Dublin #Biden46 😷 (@taradublinrocks) November 30, 2020

Just give Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant all the awards right now!!! What a show and what a finale😳

#TheUndoing pic.twitter.com/hFy2ayyyL1 — carol (@carolfaniston) November 30, 2020

#TheUndoing The Botox was its own character! It was such a strange juxtaposition to see Hugh Grant's age-appropriate saggy face next to human taxidermy! pic.twitter.com/3wCSI5jePr — Clementissima Soror (@clementissima) December 5, 2020

In general, there are many more memes on Twitter that in a way appreciate the hard work done by the actors, but most are memes that look down upon the lack of twists in the outcome. The most obvious murder suspect turning out to be the actual murderer disappoints the viewers. Here are some more memes that got a lot of attention on Twitter, and comments from fans who could relate to the same.

So #TheUndoingHBO turned out to be one really long episode of Law & Order. pic.twitter.com/DNNS2cFpg9 — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) November 30, 2020

Sylvia told us in the first episode and I still blamed her. #TheUndoing #TheUndoingHBO pic.twitter.com/NARmFyirkp — CP (@gymmomoftwo) November 30, 2020

Me finding out who is the killer in #TheUndoing after orchestrating every possible outcome including the possibility that I am the killer pic.twitter.com/vHVtJdK8hG — mizge (@mihailo____) December 5, 2020

Me Watching these last 20 mins of #TheUndoing pic.twitter.com/UaLuaa6DHD — in a panasonic (@PirateCoop) December 5, 2020

