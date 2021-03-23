'The Voice': Blake Shelton Jokes Kelly Clarkson Got Previous Judge Adam Levine 'fired'

Recently during the final Blind Auditions episode of The Voice Season 20, contestant Keegan Ferrell revived the memory of Adam Levine, who was an original coach since the show debuted in the year 2011. The contestant sang his rendition of Maroon 5’s She Will Be Loved. Keegan earned two chair turns from The Voice judges, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. Speaking about it, Blake said that he happens to ‘be buddies’ with Adam who ‘wrote and sang the song’.

Blake Shelton jokes about why did Adam Levine leave The Voice

Blake continued sarcastically, “Take note at who’s missing and who is in that chair. I’m not saying Kelly Clarkson got Adam fired, but he’s gone and she’s sitting there”. Adding to that, he said, “The Kelly Clarkson Show host is a tyrant at NBC: This network stands for Nothing But Clarkson”. Responding to the objections, Kelly finally embraced her boss persona and stated, “They are all liars… Fine. I’ll be Khalessi. I’m powerful”. She referred to Emilia Clarke’s fierce character named Daenerys Targaryen of Game Of Thrones. She continued, “Who do you want to go with? Powerful or weak?”.

Continuing with the reality singing show, contestant Keegan selected Blake as he was willing to stand up to Kelly and ‘get fired’ for his Indiana native. Sprinkling salt on Kelly’s wound, Blake moon-walked in front of her. Kelly responded, “I don’t know what’s happening today. I’ve had no one pick me”.

In the singing reality show, Blake, Nick Jonas and John Legend have each fill up their teams with ten singers. Motivating Kelly, Nick then went on to say, “Alright Kelly, you got this”. Kelly was quick enough to respond, “Yeah, now because no one is against me”. Later, Kelly Clarkson on The Voice completed her team with a 21-year-old singer, Ainae. She said, "I’m so excited that I don’t have to fight… anybody else for you because I feel like I would have definitely lost”. Blake revealed that the current season has been extra tough than the previous ones. He said, “I don’t know what it is about this season, but you guys are like extra mean. Like you’re extra competitive”.

Adam Levine on The Voice was a judge since its debut and had quit the show two years back abruptly. Meanwhile, The Voice returns to the NBC channel to get the singing battle started on March 29, 2021. The show is originally based on The Voice of Holland and The Voice franchise. The winner of the title is determined by the viewers by telephone, internet, SMS, and another voting.

