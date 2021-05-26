'The Voice': Blake Shelton Still Thinks Cam Anthony Will Be This Season's First Superstar

Blake Shelton is still sticking to his statement that Cam Anthony will be the first one to become a superstar in the ongoing season of The Voice. He expressed his thoughts about 19-year-old Cam in the recent episode on Monday, which was the first part of the season 20 finale. Read further to know what he has to say and all about the episode.

Blake Shelton still thinks Cam Anthony will be the first superstar from The Voice 20

Blake Shelton made the prediction in the initial days of the current season that Cam Anthony will be the first to emerge as a superstar from The Voice. The 19-year-old contestant has lived up to the expectations as he recently performed a soaring rendition to the Bon Jovi song Wanted Dead or Alive, for one of his two performances on the May 24 episode of the show. The recent episode featured all the top 5 contestants delivering two performances each.

Blake said after he saw Cam sing, “There is nothing this kid can't do and I'm super excited to know that I had a little moment in his journey. And I'll triple down right now, I think Cam is a superstar and I can't wait to see it happen”. Further in the episode, Cam Anthony shared that he often sang the Bon Jovi track with his family when they played the Rock Band video game. “I've been thinking of those moments where I got the mic and I'm leaning into my mom and we're singing the lyrics together. Just like my entire family, we would literally rock out to this song,” said Cam.

At the time of the rehearsals, Blake joked that he would set the building on fire if Cam didn’t win The Voice. He also went on to tell Cam that the other coaches were stunned by his choice of song when the show was on a commercial break. Blake said to Cam, “I gotta say, there are people who are born with talent and then there are people who are born with whatever it is you were born with, which is, we don't see it that often, man. We all know what we're witnessing here. Congratulations, Cam, you're a star, man. Congratulations”.

Image: Blake Shelton’s Instagram

